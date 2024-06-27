The Federal Ministry of Education has announced a full-tuition Hong Kong scholarship program for students in Nigeria.

The scholarship is for Bachelor’s of Education applicants in Nigeria.

This was announced on the Ministry’s X page on Thursday, June 27, 2024

Offer from Hong Kong

According to the statement from the Nigerian side, interested applicants should seize the moment and apply.

“The Government of Hong Kong is calling on qualified and interested Nigerians to apply for Full-Tuition Scholarships to study a four-year Bachelor of Education (Honours) in Early Childhood Education (ECE) Programme in the 2024-2025 academic year,” the statement partly reads.

The ministry added that outside the full-tuition scholarships, private students in Nigeria can as well apply for studies in Hong Kong but with the following requirements;

“i. The living costs for a student in Hong Kong including food, transportation and leisure may be in the range of HK$30,000 -HK$50,000 per year

“ii. Affordable hostel accommodation for international students might be in the range of HK$6,000(USD 770) per month.

“The college has informed that application fees would be waived for applicants who go through the Consular General of Nigeria in Hong Kong as a referral.”

Application guide

Qualified and interested candidates were advised to contact the institution via email:admissions@yccece.hk or visit their website:www.yccece.edu.hk as the deadline for application is 31st July 2024.

Those expected to apply are, “(i) Holder of IB Diploma or GCE A- Level/iAl with Grade E in 2 @ subjects (for BEdECE) or 1 subject (for HDECE); and Grade E in English Language at A/AS-Level or Grade C in GCE-O-LEVEL/GCSE/IGCSE.”

What you should know

The Federal Ministry of Education is a Federal Government agency that is mandated to use education as a tool for fostering the development of all Nigerians.

The ministry has a Federal Scholarship Board which informs Nigerians about foreign and local scholarship opportunities.

Besides the current Hong Kong scholarship, the ministry has made several announcements in that regard in the last four weeks.

Between May 31 2024 and June 10, 2024, the ministry announced scholarship programs from Romania, Slovakia, MTN, and Italy and these were all targeted at tertiary institution applicants, undergraduates and postgraduate students in Nigeria.

The development may not be unconnected with the federal government’s plan to ensure Nigeria’s access to higher education.

President Bola Tinubu had asked lawmakers to pass the Student Loan (Access to Higher Education) (Repeal and Re-Enactment) Bill, 2024 which seeks to enhance the implementation of the Higher Education Student Loan Scheme by addressing challenges related to the management structure of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELF), applicant eligibility requirements, loan purpose, funding sources and disbursement and repayment procedures.