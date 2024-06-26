The Oyo State Government has announced the opening of an online portal for the recruitment of 7,000 primary school teachers and 100 caregivers for special schools across the state.

The Executive Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Dr. Nureni Adeniran, unveiled the portal during a news conference held in Ibadan on Tuesday.

The job portal, accessible at subeb.jobportal.oyostate.gov.ng, will be operational from 6 p.m. on June 25 until July 9.

Dr. Adeniran emphasized the importance of utilizing the official portal to avoid potential scams.

“Subeb.jobportal.oyostate.gov.ng is the only authorized SUBEB job portal for applying to the 7,000 teaching positions and 100 caregiver roles. We caution all intending applicants to be vigilant and use only the official portal,” he stated.

Applicants are required to register with their email, phone number, and National Identification Number (NIN), among other necessary information.

Dr. Adeniran outlined the recruitment process, stating, “After three weeks, the portal will close, and we will analyze the applications to shortlist candidates who meet the requirements.”

“Shortlisted candidates will then be invited to participate in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) examination. Those who pass the CBT will proceed to the next stage, which is an oral interview.”

He urged applicants facing any difficulties during the application process to seek assistance through the phone number and email addresses provided on the website, assuring that support services are available free of charge.

Dr. Adeniran also reassured the public that the recruitment exercise would be transparent, and merit based.

“We guarantee that the entire application process is free from any charges. No individual is authorized to collect money from applicants,” he emphasized.

What you should know

According to Adeniran, the recruitment drive is part of Governor Seyi Makinde’s administration’s efforts to reduce unemployment and expand job opportunities in the state’s basic education sector.

“The decision to embark on this recruitment aims to address the unemployment rate in Oyo State and to expand job opportunities in the basic education sub-sector. Education remains a major pillar of Governor Makinde’s administration,” Dr. Adeniran noted.

He said the recruitment of teachers and caregivers is expected to significantly impact the education sector in Oyo State, enhancing learning experiences and support for students.

This initiative follows several other educational reforms and investments aimed at revamping the state’s educational infrastructure.

In recent years, the state government has undertaken the renovation of dilapidated school buildings, the provision of teaching materials, and the introduction of technology-driven educational programs.