The average fare paid by commuters for bus journeys within the city per drop increased by 0.86%, rising from N967.76 in April 2024 to N976.08 in May 2024.

This information is based on the Transport Fare Watch for May 2024, which was recently released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The NBS report further highlighted that, on a year-on-year comparison, the average fare paid by commuters for an intra-city bus journey per drop rose significantly by 50.26%, increasing from N649.59 in May 2023 to N976.08 in May 2024.

"The average fare paid by commuters for bus journeys within the city per drop increased to 0.86% from N967.76 in April 2024 to N976.08 in May 2024. On a year-on-year basis, it rose by 50.26% from N649.59 in May 2023," the NBS report read in part.

Furthermore, the Transport Fare Watch for May 2024 noted that, in terms of geopolitical zones, the average fare per drop for intra-city bus journeys was highest in the South South and South West zones of the country at N994.17.

This was followed by the North-East zone, where the average fare was N980.33, while the South-East recorded the lowest average fare at N928.00.

"For Analysis by zone in May 2024, transport fares of bus journeys within the city recorded the highest in the South-South and South-West with N994.17, followed by the North-East with N980.33, while the South-East recorded the least with N928.00," the NBS report read in part.

More insights

Providing more detailed insight into the average fare paid by commuters for intra-city bus journeys by state in May 2024, the NBS Transport Fare Watch highlighted significant variations across the country.

In May 2024, commuters in Taraba State paid the highest fare, with an average of N1,455 per drop. Ondo State followed with an average fare of N1,220, and Imo State was close behind with N1,200 per drop. Lagos and Jigawa States also reported relatively high fares, with averages of N1,150 per drop.

Conversely, the report identified the states where commuters paid the least for intra-city bus journeys in May 2024. Abia State recorded the lowest average fare at N510 per drop, followed by Adamawa with N600 per drop, and Sokoto with an average fare of N650 per drop.

Additionally, Kano State had the fourth cheapest average fare, with commuters paying an average of N830, closely followed by Ebonyi State, where the average fare was N835 per drop.