27th Development, a rapidly expanding real estate company based in Nigeria, proudly announced another significant milestone with the successful land allocations to investors and clients of Veronica District 1, one of the company’s premier development projects.

Veronica District 1, strategically located in the burgeoning area of Epe, Lagos, has garnered substantial interest from investors, offering plots in 300 and 500 square meters. This project is part of 27th Development’s commitment to delivering prime real estate opportunities to its valued clients.

Investors and clients who purchased plots in Veronica District 1 were recently invited to an exclusive event at the project site. During this event, they were allocated their respective plots and provided with all the necessary documentation to secure their land ownership.

The event commenced with a keynote address by Samuel Williams, the Founder of 27th Development. In his speech, Williams expressed profound gratitude to the clients for their trust and investment in the vision of Veronica District 1. He emphasized the company’s unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional customer and client satisfaction. “Today marks another step forward in our journey to create valuable real estate assets for our clients. We are dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of quality and service,” Williams stated.

This recent event marks the second batch of land allocations for Veronica District 1, following the first successful round on Saturday, March 16th, 2024. In both instances, 27th Development has upheld its promise to provide seamless handover experiences, ensuring all clients receive their rightful documents promptly and efficiently.

Concluding his address, Williams looked ahead with optimism, expressing his anticipation for future milestones in the company’s growth trajectory. “We are excited about the opportunities ahead and remain committed to unlocking more achievements while continuously enhancing our product and service offerings,” he added.

About 27th Development

With a deep-rooted commitment to excellence and inspired by the wisdom of ancient Roman construction, 27th Development strives to create exceptional projects that leave a lasting impact on the communities they serve. The company’s portfolio comprises residential, commercial, and mixed-use developments.

Some of these projects include Veronica District 1 and 2, Giovanna Estate, and Victoria Metropolis, a development set to be the First Polo and Tech City in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

