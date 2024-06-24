Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS) has announced the appointment of a former Senior Vice President at Mastercard, Ebehijie Juliet Momoh, as Managing Director/CEO of AfriGOPay Financial Services Limited (AFSL), its subsidiary.

In addition, NIBSS also announced the appointment of Ugo Obasi as Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the card company.

According to a statement from NIBSS, the appointments mark a significant step forward in the mission to transform the payment landscape and improve the financial experience for businesses and consumers throughout Nigeria, Africa and beyond.

NIBSS said Mrs. Momoh, brings over 30 years of extensive experience in the financial services industry to her pivotal role as MD/CEO.

Their profiles

According to NIBSS, Momoh began her career at Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB) and has held strategic leadership positions at Diamond Bank Plc (now Access Bank Plc), First City Monument Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, and most recently, as Senior Vice President and Country Head, West Africa at Mastercard.

“In her new role, Mrs. Momoh will lead the development, operations, and acceptance of the AfriGO Card,” NIBSS stated.

The card scheme is designed to deliver a seamless, secure, and efficient payment system that meets the diverse needs of the populace. By facilitating faster transactions, reducing costs, and enhancing the overall user experience, the AfriGO Card Scheme aims to position Nigeria at the forefront of the digital payment revolution.

On his part, Obasi joins AfriGOPay Financial Services Limited as COO, bringing over 20 years of exceptional leadership experience in banking, information technology, and payments across West Africa.

Before joining AFSL, he served as the Director responsible for Business Development and Bank Partnerships at Ceviant Payments and held pivotal roles at Unity Bank Plc, Ingenico, and other card schemes. His career is distinguished by implementing transformative payment solutions throughout the region.

“As COO, Obasi will drive operational excellence and innovation, overseeing the development and implementation of strategic initiatives to enhance the efficiency, security, and user experience of the AfriGO Card,” NIBSS said.

What you should know

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and NIBSS in January last year launched AfriGo as Nigeria’s first National payment card.

According to them, with the AfriGO card, Nigeria joined countries like China, Russia, Turkey, and India which have their local cards.

They noted that the operation of the local cards would not prevent the use of the existing international cards but would provide more options for Nigerians.

Just recently, the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) named AfriGo as the provider of the new single and General Multipurpose Card (GMPC) that would be issued to Nigerians.

The NIMC payment card comes as the first major project for AfriGo since it was launched over a year ago.