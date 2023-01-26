The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement Systems (NIBSS) have unveiled Nigeria’s first National payment card, AfriGo.

The card, which will function like other international payment cards, is aimed at boosting financial inclusion in the country and reducing dependence on foreign cards.

During the unveiling at a virtual event on Thursday, the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, said the card was designed to cater to local peculiarities that the existing card products have failed to cater to.

According to him, with the AfriGo card, Nigeria has joined countries like China, Russia, Turkey, and India which have their local cards. He noted that the operation of the local cards will not prevent the use of the existing international cards but will provide more options for Nigerians.

Benefits of AfriGo: Highlighting the benefits of the National card, the apex bank Governor said the card provides an opportunity to integrate the informal sector of the economy into the financial system.

He said this will also lower the cost of card production for Nigerian banks and reduce the need for forex to acquire foreign cards.

Also speaking on what Nigeria stands to gain from the card, the Deputy Governor of CBN and Chairman of NIBSS, Aisha Ahmad, said:

“With the implementation of the National Domestic Card Scheme, the industry will reap potential benefits which include improved transaction security, better pricing opportunities, reduced demand for FX and less pressure on the Naira, locally relevant partnerships and offerings developing local skills in card and payment space.

“Other advantages include a boost to financial inclusion, value retention, flexible and innovative scale, source of national pride.”

She added that based on the global card ownership statistics report, the Nigerian adult population owns about 32% and 3% of Debit & Credit cards.

“This ranks Nigeria as the 75th in the world in debit card to population ratio and 114th in the world in credit card to population ratio.

“Nigeria has a low card-to-population ratio when it is benchmarked globally, and this has a major impact on the government’s drive to aggressively boost financial inclusion.”

Company behind the card: Ahmad disclosed that the AfriGo card was developed by AfriGopay Financial Services Limited, an affiliate of NIBSS licensed by the CBN. The Company is responsible for deploying and managing the National Domestic Card Scheme for Nigeria.