The Board of Directors of Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals Plc has announced the appointment of Mr. Christopher Oshiafi as chairman of the company.

The appointment follows the retirement of Dr. A. B. C. Orjiako as chairman of the Board of Directors of the company.

This was contained in the company’s notice to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) seen by Nairmetrics.

According to the statement, Mr. Christopher Oshiafi who replaces Orjiakor joined the Board in October 2023 as a Non-Executive Director.

Dr. Orjiako joined the Board in February 2004 as a Non-Executive Director and became Chairman of the Board in February 2005.

The statement signed by the Company Secretary, Mrs. Chinenye Adekanmbi noted that retiring from the Board alongside Dr. Orjiako is Mr. Thomas T. Osobu who joined the Board as a Non-Executive Director in December 2011.

The Board appreciates the immeasurable contributions of both Directors to the growth of the Company and wishes them success in future endeavours.

The Board also announced the appointment of Mrs. Henrietta Orjiako and Mr. Eric Okoruwa as Non-Executive Directors of the Company.

Both directors were appointed at the Board meeting held on 20th June 2024.

Profile of Christopher Oshiafi

Mr. Christopher Oshiafi has over two decades of experience in Structured Finance, Consulting, Investment Banking, and Venture Capital/Private Equity.

He holds a 2nd Class (Upper Division) in Accounting & Finance from the University of London and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Lagos.

He is the Group Managing Director of Pan-African Capital Holdings Limited.

He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), an Associate of the Chartered Insurance Institute of London (ACII) UK, and the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (ACIT).

He also attended various programs at the prestigious Columbia Business School, New York, United States and INSEAD Business School, Fontainebleau, France, the IESE Business School in Barcelona, Spain and the Chief Executive Programme (CEP 17) Class of the Lagos Business School.

Profile of Henrietta Orjiako

According to the statement, Mrs. Henrietta Orjiako is an experienced administrative expert and Executive Director with 19 years of experience, managing various businesses ranging from private real estate, oil & gas trade, and construction, as well as performing due diligence on the management of private wealth portfolio, private stocks oversight, and philanthropy.

She holds a Master’s in Business Administration from IMD Lausanne and a Masters in Educational Management, focused in English Language from the University of Lagos and University Yaounde, Cameroon.

She is a certified Life and Organizational Transform Coach. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Directors (IoD).

Profile of Eric Okoruwa

Mr. Eric Okoruwa holds a B.Sc. in Business Administration and a Master’s Degree in Marketing from the University of Lagos.

He has attended several executive courses such as the Advanced Managers Programme (AMP) from the Lagos Business School, “Leading Organizational Change” from the Wharton University of Pennsylvania, and the Lagos Business School Global Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) program for Africa in conjunction with Strathmore University Business School and Yale School of Management, New Haven, Connecticut.

He also attended various courses in fields such as Company Valuation and Issues Pricing, Factoring, Mergers & Acquisitions, Bonds & Derivatives, Asset-backed Securities, Structured Finance, and International Trade Finance.

Okoruwa is the Group Executive Director of Pan-African Capital Holdings with over 20 years of experience in investment banking and financial advisory.

He has been involved in various high-profile transactions, raising over $5 billion and N300 billion from both foreign and local financial institutions and capital markets across diverse sectors.

While at Fountain Trust Bank Plc., he worked on a number of high-profile private sector advisory transactions as well as the Federal Government privatization program.