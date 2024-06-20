President of the Republic of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa says he will sustain a strategic partnership with Nigeria.

This is after his country emerged as Nigeria’s top trading partner in Africa in Q1, 2024, hitting over N1 trillion, according to data from the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The South African side assured of strategic partnership resulting in “economic integration” in Africa.

The South African government tweeted this on Tuesday night following Tinubu’s arrival at Waterkloof Air Force Base for the inauguration of Ramaphosa as reelected president of South Africa.

Strategic Partnership

The South African parliament had re-elected Ramaphosa on Friday.

The Southern Government maintained that it views Nigeria as a strategic partner in Africa.

The South African side itemized the areas of relations with Nigeria to include the promotion of the African agenda.

The African Agenda 2063 is the African Union’s (AU) blueprint and master plan for transforming Africa into a global powerhouse in agri-business, infrastructure development, health and education.

South Africa and Nigeria, being among the largest economies in Africa, are central to the achievement of the Africa Agenda.

“South Africa regards Nigeria as a strategic partner in the context of bilateral relations, the West Africa region, and the continent in the pursuance of the African Agenda, South-South cooperation and in the promotion of a rules-based International System.

“Our two countries share a common vision on issues of political and economic integration in Africa,” the South African government tweeted.

Ramaphosa’s assurance is aimed at ensuring smooth relations with key stakeholders within and outside South Africa.

What President Tinubu said about Ramaphosa

In an earlier statement from President Bola Tinubu’s aide, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu congratulated Ramaphosa on his re-election while promising to build on the Nigeria-South Africa partnership.

“President Tinubu called for the strengthening of bilateral ties between Nigeria and South Africa as strategic partners in Africa for the overall advancement of the continent.”

Nigeria-South Trade

South Africa topped other African countries in terms of export and import deals with Nigeria.

According to NBS, in Q1, 2024, export values to African countries stood at N2,236.82 billion, while imports amounted to N401.83 billion.

NBS stated that Nigeria’s exported products in Africa were mainly to South Africa (N957.06 billion) while South Africa remained Nigeria’s major importing partner in Africa with goods valued at N97.33 billion.

“Ivory Coast (N744.59 billion), Senegal Republic (N361.29 billion), Benin rep. (N55.67 billion) and Togo (N38.01 billion) representing 96.41% of exports to Africa,” the NBS stated.