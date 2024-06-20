Africa’s premier coach and Chief Catalyst at OLCA Coaching Ltd, Dr Lanre Olusola, has underscored the crucial role of Human Resource practice in organizational success and is now offering an exclusive opportunity for HR practitioners and business leaders to enroll in the upcoming Executive Coaching & Self-Mastery Certification Course.

Dr. Olusola emphasized this while sharing valuable insights with HR Directors, HR Managers, Officers, Talent Managers, Business Leaders, Heads of Training, CEOs, and entrepreneurs at the Experience Coaching Introductory Masterclass at the Experience Coaching Introductory Masterclass held recently at the Black Diamond Hotel in Victoria Island Lagos.

“Every business innovation must be aimed at customer satisfaction. The key to excelling is determining how to exceed customer expectations and delight the customer,” Dr. Olusola stated.

He also highlighted the significance of critical reasoning and analytical thinking skills for today’s and tomorrow’s HR and business leaders. “Critical reasoning and analytical thinking skills must be learned to survive, thrive and succeed today against AI. Your thinking influences your beliefs, decisions, and actions, which produce your results. If you want to change your results, change your thinking.”

Additionally, Dr. Olusola emphasized the impact of the environment—social and emotional intelligence—on personal and professional growth, noting, “Your environment influences how you think and behave. Your environment is a combination of the people, the conversations, the situations, and the circumstances around you.”

The masterclass attendees were equipped with valuable knowledge and inspiration to enhance their personal and professional lives.

The Executive Coaching & Self-Mastery Certification Course, a unique opportunity to embark on a Personal and Professional transformational journey, is designed to build on the success of the masterclass.

It offers a comprehensive curriculum, personalized coaching, and practical tools to equip participants with the skills and mindset for effortless achievement of individual, team, and organizational goals.

Scheduled to commence in August 2024, the certification course promises to be a valuable investment in personal and professional development. It will equip executives, leaders, managers, and supervisors with the skills and mindset to effortlessly achieve their individual, team, and organizational goals.

Executive participants can visit https://bit.ly/hr-coaching-olca to seize the opportunity and enjoy a 10% early bird discount.

Dr Lanre Olusola’s OLCA Coaching Ltd is a leading institution dedicated to unlocking potential and empowering personal and professional growth. Through transformative coaching, training, and mentoring, the pioneer West African coaching institute inspires individuals, teams, and organizations to unlock their full potential, become more profitable, and perform more optimally.