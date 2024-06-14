The French Embassy in Nigeria, through its Cooperation and Cultural Department, has launched a plastic waste management project worth €753,000 to be executed in 13 Nigerian universities.

This was disclosed by Mr Sebastien Bede, Science and Higher Education Attache, during a news conference on Friday in Abuja.

According to Bede, the project, under the French Embassy Fund (FEF), focuses on developing innovative and adaptive ideas for reducing plastic waste and enhancing campus sustainable practices.

“Plastic waste is a pressing global issue and through this project, we aim to reduce the plastic footprint on Nigerian campuses.

“It will also inspire a new generation of environmental stewards who can champion the cause for a plastic-free world starting with their immediate communities.

“I also see the opportunity that we organise a study tour in Nigerian universities, French universities, business schools, and engineering schools, to discuss cooperation.

“Whether it is for plastic recycling or any other areas of cooperation, we are willing to open the cooperation to more universities in Nigeria.

“A key component of this project is sustainability and that is why I said that we have also co-designed a business model for these microplants, and the total amount for this project is €753,000,” he said.

Speaking further on the initiative, Bede stated that a steering committee has been established. This committee includes representatives from the participating universities, the National Universities Commission, the Tertiary Education Trust Fund, the Petroleum Technology Development Fund, and the Ministry of Environment.

More insights

Bede listed the universities benefiting from the project, which include Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Bayero University Kano, Nile University of Nigeria, Covenant University, Babcock University, and the University of Jos.

Additionally, the initiative will extend to Obafemi Awolowo University, the University of Ibadan, the University of Lagos, Yaba College of Technology, the University of Calabar, the University of Nigeria Nsukka, and the University of Delta.

Bede further revealed that over the next 18 months, the project will deliver two microplants co-designed by and for two universities, support research initiatives in innovative solutions for sustainable development, and facilitate an exchange program between Nigerian and French researchers.

He also outlined that the project’s components for deployment within the next 18 months include the delivery of these microplants and research initiatives focused on innovative solutions for sustainable development.

Bede emphasized that the project will address circular economy practices, enhance the qualitative value chain, promote gender inclusivity, and foster entrepreneurship to support the research projects.

Furthermore, he highlighted that an exchange program between Nigerian and French researchers will be a key part of the project’s implementation.