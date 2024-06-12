Governor Mai Mala Buni has approved the disbursement of N695.9 million as Eid-el-Kabir bonuses.

The move is aimed at alleviating the financial strain faced by civil servants and pensioners in Yobe state as they struggle to celebrate a very important ceremony in the calendar.

Alhaji Bukar Kilo, the Permanent Secretary at the Office of the Head of Service of the state, announced this decision to journalists in Damaturu on Tuesday.

The bonus allocation

According to the statement, N375.9 million out of the location is designated for local government staff and pensioners, while N320 million is set aside for state government employees and pensioners.

Each staff member is slated to receive N10,000, while pensioners will be granted N5,000 each.

Kilo stressed that the primary objective behind this gesture is to cushion the economic hardships endured by the populace within the state

. He urged beneficiaries to reciprocate this goodwill by maintaining dedication to their duties and offering prayers for the success of Governor Buni’s administration in Yobe State.

What you should know

This disbursement comes against the backdrop of a concerning trend in ram prices in different states.

Ram sellers in Badagry, Lagos state have reported sluggish sales as costs soar, reaching as high as N750,000 for a large ram.

Various ram markets are witnessing significant fluctuations in prices, leaving both sellers and buyers frustrated.

In some markets, large rams are fetching prices as high as N750,000, while medium-sized rams range between N350,000 and N400,000.

In contrast, others like the Agbalata market present a slightly different scenario, with big rams priced at N400,000 to N450,000, medium-sized ones at N250,000 to N300,000, and smaller rams at N120,000 to N150,000.

The economic strain is palpable, with sellers attributing the steep prices to exorbitant transportation costs. Last year’s high prices have been surpassed this year, largely due to the removal of fuel subsidies, which has spiked transportation costs.

This situation is emblematic of broader economic challenges facing Nigeria, characterized by soaring inflation rates and food prices.

The country grapples with a cost-of-living crisis, with inflation at a 28-year high of 33.69% and food inflation nearing 34%.

Disruptions in global supply chains, exacerbated by conflicts in the Middle East and Europe, have led to nearly 100% increases in staple food prices since last year.

The depreciation of the naira following the unification of the foreign exchange market has further compounded these challenges.

In light of these economic realities, the Eid-el-Kabir bonus provided by the Yobe State Government aims to offer financial relief to its civil servants and pensioners amidst turbulent times.