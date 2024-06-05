Following the restriction from the Central Bank of Nigeria on onboarding new customers, PalmPay is thrilled to announce that onboarding has resumed on its mobile app for users and merchants.

This milestone represents PalmPay’s ongoing commitment to revolutionizing the Nigerian financial services sector by providing seamless, secure, and efficient financial solutions while working assiduously with the apex regulatory body.

Palmpay, Managing Director of PalmPay Nigeria, stated, “Our commitment to excellence and financial security remains unwavering as we drive financial inclusion. Despite the growing interest in cryptocurrency, PalmPay does not permit cryptocurrency or virtual asset trading on our platform, and this is in line with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) regulations to protect the financial ecosystem. We monitor platform activities diligently and take necessary actions, including account closure and reporting to the relevant authorities, for any cryptocurrency or other related transactions. We are committed to maintaining a robust Know Your Customer (KYC) and Customer Due Diligence (CDD) systems which help us understand our users and mitigate risks effectively.”

PalmPay core mission remains focused on providing a safe and reliable platform for your everyday financial needs.

For better payment security and regulatory supervision, all new users are required to validate either NIN or BVN when registering. Users are urged to ensure that the information on these platforms is up-to-date before commencing registration and to review the terms and conditions in the app and website to onboard.

We also run 24/7 customer support

PalmPay is a leading Africa-focused fintech platform committed to driving economic empowerment in Africa. Through its secure, user-friendly, and inclusive suite of financial services, PalmPay brings top-tier products into the pockets of everyday Nigerians. With this, we can drive financial inclusion.

PalmPay offers money transfers, bill payments, credit services, and savings on its app and via its mobile money agents. Since launching in Nigeria in 2019 under a Mobile Money Operator license, the platform has grown to over 30 million app users as part of its cashless payment ecosystem.

For more information, visit our social media platforms or website