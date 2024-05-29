Story highlights

The average Cost of a Healthy Diet (CoHD) in Nigeria surged to N1,035 per adult per day in April 2024, marking a 5.4% increase from March 2024.

Ekiti, Ogun, and Osun are the most expensive states for maintaining a healthy diet, with daily costs of N1,483, N1,447, and N1,417, respectively.

The Southwest region records the highest average CoHD at N1,406 per day, while the Northwest region has the lowest at N781 per day.

The Cost of a Healthy Diet (CoHD), serving as a vital measure of physical and economic access to nutritious diets, has surged to N1,035 per adult per day nationally in April 2024.

This marks a notable 5.4% increment from the preceding month’s figure of N982. These insights stem from recent data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Regionally, the average CoHD demonstrates substantial variance. The Southwest region tops the charts with an average CoHD of N1,406 per adult per day, while the Northwest records the lowest at N781 per adult per day.

Cost of healthy diets at zonal and state levels

At the state level, Ekiti, Ogun, and Osun States emerge as the frontrunners in terms of CoHD expenses, tallying N1,483, N1,447, and N1,417, respectively.

Conversely, Kogi and Katsina showcase the lowest CoHD figures at N709, trailed by Kaduna and Nasarawa at N756 and N769, respectively.

Zooming out to the zonal level, the Southwest Zone commands the highest average CoHD at N1,406 per day, closely followed by the Southeast Zone at N1,190 per day.

In stark contrast, the Northwest Zone records the lowest average Cost of a Healthy Diet, amounting to N781 per day.

The trajectory of CoHD reveals a consistent uptick since its inaugural report by the NBS in October 2023. April 2024’s CoHD marks a staggering 47% surge from October 2023’s figure of N703 and a 5% increase from March 2024, which stood at N982.

Methodology

In recent times, the CoHD has witnessed a swifter escalation compared to both general inflation and food inflation rates. However, it’s crucial to note that the CoHD and the food Consumer Price Index (CPI) are not directly interchangeable metrics.

While the CoHD encompasses a narrower range of items and is quantified in Naira per day, the food CPI operates as a weighted index.

The Cost of a Healthy Diet (CoHD) signifies the minimum expenditure necessary to adhere to globally acknowledged food-based dietary guidelines by utilizing locally accessible items.

Serving as a crucial metric, it provides valuable insights into the accessibility and affordability of nutritious food options for individuals.

To compute the CoHD indicator, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) employed data encompassing retail food prices, food composition, and healthy diet standards.

Nairametrics has compiled a list of the ten states where households spend more than the average cost on a healthy diet per day.

Anambra

Average CoHD: N1,214 per day

In Anambra state, residents have to pay an average CoHD of N1,214 per person per day. Anambra is one of the two states in the Southeast region on the list of most expensive states. In March 2024, the average CoHD in Anambra state was N1,148 per day.

Abia

Average CoHD: N1,217

With an additional N3, Abia stands in ninth place as the second Southeastern state on the list. Its residents maintain a healthy diet with N1,217 per day. The average cost of a healthy diet for April is N2 more than its CoHD for March.

Rivers

Average CoHD: N1,241 per day

Residents of Rivers State spend an average of N1,241 per day on meals with nutritional value. Located in the Southern region of Nigeria, it is one of the two South-south states on the list as compared to last month where no South-south state was among the 10 most expensive states.

Akwa Ibom

Average CoHD: N1,248 per day

Akwa Ibom state follows with a slightly higher CoHD of an additional N7. The South-southern state has an average cost of N1,248 per day for a healthy diet. The average cost for a healthy diet was N1,013 per day in March 2024.

Lagos

Average CoHD: N1,331 per day

In Lagos state, each resident pays an average cost of a healthy diet of N1,331 per day. Lagos is one of the six Southwestern states on the list of most expensive states for a healthy diet. It ranked second most expensive state in March 2024 with an average CoHD of N1,249 per day.

Oyo

Average CoHD: N1,369 per day

Residents in Oyo state spend an average of N1,369 per day to maintain a healthy diet. In March 2024, residents in Oyo state spent an average of N1,125 per day to maintain a healthy diet.

Ondo

Average CoHD: N1,390 per day

The southwestern state has its residents spending N1,390 per day on healthy meals. It moved from 6th most expensive state in March to 4th most expensive state in April 2024.

Osun

Average CoHD: N1,417 per day

With an additional N27, Osun ranks as the third most expensive state. In Osun state, each person spends an average of N1,417 per day to maintain a healthy diet. In March 2024, each person spent an average of N1,202 per day to maintain a healthy diet.

Ogun

Average CoHD: N1,447 per day

In Ogun state, residents pay an average cost of N1,447 for a healthy diet per day. Ogun state is the fifth Southwestern state on the list. Residents in Ogun state paid an average cost of N1,138 in March 2024.

Ekiti

Average CoHD: N1,483 per day

Ekiti ranks as the most expensive southwestern state and overall, the most expensive state to maintain a healthy diet. Residents in Ekiti state spend an average of N1,485 to maintain a healthy diet. In March 2024, Ekiti ranked the most expensive Nigerian state to maintain a healthy diet with an average CoHD of N1,330 per day.