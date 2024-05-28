The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) produced a total of 3,563,759 number plates for motor vehicles and motorcycles between 2020 and 2022.

This is according to the recent National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) 2023 Social Statistics Report, which examined socio-economic developments in Nigeria during this period.

The report showed that the FRSC produced number plates for motor vehicles totalling 2,161,782, compared to 1,066,377 for motorcycles over the three-year period.

Specifically, the 2023 Social Statistics Report indicated that in 2020, the FRSC produced 653,330 number plates for motor vehicles, 767,927 in 2021, and 740,525 in 2022.

For motorcycles, 335,600 number plates were produced in 2020, 386,249 in 2021, and 344,528 in 2022.

When analysing the total number of number plates produced by the FRSC for both motor vehicles and motorcycles in each year, the report revealed that 988,930 number plates were produced in 2020, 1,154,176 in 2021, and 1,085,053 in 2022.

This data highlights that 2021 was the peak year for number plate production by the FRSC.

More insights

Additionally, the NBS 2023 Social Statistics Report provided detailed insight into the number of drivers’ licenses processed by the FRSC between 2020 and 2022.

The report revealed that 534,496 drivers’ licenses were processed in 2020, 828,189 in 2021, and 1,007,948 in 2022. This data clearly indicates that 2022 saw the highest number of drivers’ licenses processed within the three-year period.

Cumulatively, the total number of drivers’ licenses processed by the FRSC over these three years amounts to 2,370,633.

The year-by-year data highlights a significant increase in both the production of number plates and the processing of drivers’ licenses, reflecting the growing vehicular activity and administrative efforts of the FRSC.

What you should know

The NBS report provides a comprehensive overview of the FRSC’s contributions to road safety and vehicle regulation in Nigeria.

These statistics not only highlight the operational capacity of the FRSC but also emphasize the importance of continued support and improvements in infrastructure to meet the rising demands.

The detailed figures in the report serve as a crucial resource for understanding trends in vehicle registration and driver licensing, aiding policymakers in making informed decisions to enhance road safety, management, and overall transportation infrastructure in Nigeria.

The NBS report highlights the critical role of the FRSC in ensuring road safety and efficient vehicle administration. By improving and expanding its capabilities, the FRSC effectively manages the increasing number of vehicles on Nigerian roads.

The significant production of number plates and the high volume of processed drivers’ licenses over the three-year period demonstrate the FRSC’s measures to meet the demands of a growing population and vehicular activity.