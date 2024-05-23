The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has confirmed that Air Peace has resolved the safety issues raised by the United Kingdom Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) during a recent ramp inspection, meeting the CAA’s satisfaction.

Keyamo made this announcement in a statement posted on his official X account on Wednesday, in response to recent media publications alleging a safety breach by Air Peace in the United Kingdom.

“My attention has been drawn to recent media publications citing some issues allegedly relating to possible safety violations at the Gatwick Airport by Airpeace Airlines raised by Safety inspectors of the United Kingdom Civil Aviation Authority. “We want to re-iterate that Airpeace Airlines is the Nigerian flag carrier designated on the London route and as such enjoys the full backing and support of the Nigerian Government in its operation of that route. “I have been adequately and reliably briefed on the progress made thus far on this issue by the Acting Director General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA). I am informed that the safety issues raised had since been adequately addressed by the Management of Air Peace and promptly closed to the satisfaction of the UK authorities,” the statement read in part.

The Aviation Minister further expressed the Federal Government’s confidence in the safety of Air Peace operations as the Nigerian flag carrier on the London route, as well as other local flag carriers on international routes. He added that these Nigerian airlines will continue to receive support to ensure they achieve world-class operational excellence.

Back story

Earlier this week, various media outlets reported that the UK CAA’s statutory ramp inspection of Air Peace aircraft revealed several safety protocol violations, including the lack of operational approval for Electronic Flight Bags (EFB), absence of mounting devices for the EFBs, and no charging points or backup batteries.

In response, Air Peace released a statement on Monday denying allegations of violating safety protocols in its United Kingdom operations. The airline admitted that the UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) contacted them following a statutory ramp inspection on April 7, 2024, requesting clarification on its use of EFBs and other concerns.

Regarding the EFB concerns, Air Peace clarified that it received approval for EFBs from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and confirmed that all its Boeing 777 aircraft are certified to operate with EFBs. The airline further stated that contrary to reports, all its B777 aircraft have iPad mounts and charging ports in the cockpit.

The UK CAA also raised an issue about the location of the cockpit library on the B777 aircraft. During the ramp inspection, books were found stored under the jumpseat, which is one of the two designated locations, the other being behind the captain.

Although storing books under the jumpseat is common practice, the UK CAA preferred them behind the captain. Air Peace has complied with this preference since being informed, the statement revealed.

The statement emphatically clarified that all issues raised by the UK CAA have been resolved, and Air Peace was not found to be in breach of any safety guidelines.