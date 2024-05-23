The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has approved a $4.49 million grant aimed at enhancing healthcare interventions in Adamawa state in a bid to bolster healthcare initiatives in the region.

The grant is earmarked to expedite the rehabilitation of nine primary healthcare facilities across eight local government areas within the state.

Laurent De Boeck, Chief of Mission International Organisation of Migration (IOM), disclosed this development on Wednesday during the project inauguration held at the American University of Nigeria (AUN), Yola.

The allocation of the grant

De Boeck emphasized that approximately 150,000 residents are poised to benefit from the upgraded facilities, with an additional 80 persons with disabilities set to receive referrals and specialized assistance.

Moreover, 1,350 other beneficiaries will gain from cash-for-work initiatives.

The project’s scope extends to capacity building, with 216 healthcare professionals in Maiha, Michika, Song, Mubi-North, Mubi-South, Hong, Lanurde, and Gombi LGAs set to benefit.

Highlighting the significance of fostering peaceful coexistence and inclusivity in conflict-affected regions, De Boeck stressed the pivotal role of healthcare access in such environments.

“Encouraging the return and resettlement of IDPs along with ensuring access to qualify healthcare is a vital part of this effort. “The support is also aimed at strengthening the capacities of governments in the six conflict affected states in the North-East,” he said.

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri highlighted the project’s alignment with the government’s strategy to phase out Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps across the state.

Represented by his deputy, Prof. Kaletapwa Farauta, the governor reiterated the project’s broader aim of addressing health-related challenges among displaced persons, returnees, and host communities.

Furthermore, Governor Fintiri pledged to leverage Japanese expertise to propel Adamawa state into a 21st-century economy, emphasizing the integration of ICT in education, digital health technologies, and entrepreneurship development.

He also reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to exploring collaborations with development partners to meet the healthcare and other needs of its populace.

What you should know

The involvement of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Adamawa state reflects a broader trend of international aid and development assistance aimed at addressing humanitarian crises and bolstering healthcare infrastructure in conflict-affected regions.

JICA is Japan’s governmental agency responsible for coordinating international development assistance.

With a focus on promoting socioeconomic development and addressing global challenges, JICA engages in various projects worldwide, ranging from infrastructure development to capacity building and healthcare initiatives.

Adamawa state, located in northeastern Nigeria, has been grappling with the effects of the Boko Haram insurgency, leading to widespread displacement, disrupted healthcare services, and economic instability.

The region has a significant population of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and faces various health-related challenges.

The involvement of IOM, a leading intergovernmental organization specializing in migration management and humanitarian assistance, highlights the importance of addressing the needs of displaced populations and promoting inclusive development in conflict-affected areas.

IOM’s role often involves providing support for the resettlement, rehabilitation, and reintegration of displaced persons, as well as addressing their healthcare and other essential needs.

By addressing health-related challenges and promoting peaceful coexistence, the project aims to contribute to the broader goals of sustainable development and peacebuilding in the region.