The Board of Directors of Chams Holding Company Plc has announced the appointment of Mrs. Chijioke Ugochukwu as a Non-Executive Director of the company.

The appointment was contained in the company’s notice to the Nigerian Exchange Limited and investment public as seen by Nairametrics.

The appointment of the Director according to the statement will take effect from June 1, 2024.

The statement reads:

“Chams Holding Company Plc (Chams or the Company) wishes to inform the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and the investing public of the appointment of Mrs. Chijioke Ugochukwu as a Non-Executive Director of Chams Holding Company Plc with effect from June 1, 2024”.

Executive Profile of Mrs. Chijioke Ugochukwu

According to a statement signed by the Company Secretary/ Legal Adviser, Yetunde Emmanuel, Chijioke Ugochukwu is a Chartered Director and Fellow of the Institute of Directors (IoD), United Kingdom and of the Chartered Institute of Directors of Nigeria (CIoD), as well as a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Bankers Nigeria (CIBN).

She has spent well over 30 years in the Board room, became a director in 2012, and is presently an Independent Non-Executive Director with Access Pensions Limited.

She serves on several committees and councils of the CIoD Nigeria, the CIBN, and the Lagos Business School (LBS).

She is a member of the Board of Governors of the Babington Macaulay Seminary. Before this, she was the Executive Director of Shared Services & Products and Chief Information Officer at Fidelity Bank Plc.

She holds a Bachelor of Laws (LL. B Hons.) degree from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, and a Barrister at Law (BL) from the Nigerian Law School.

She also holds a Master of Business Administration degree from IESE/University de Navarre, Barcelona. She has attended several Executive Education programs globally at the Institute of Directors UK, the Institute of Management Development (IMD), Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Harvard Business School, Stanford Graduate School of Business, Oxford Said Business School, The Wharton School, and Columbia Business School amongst others.

She also facilitates classes in Business Ethics and Women in Leadership at the Lagos Business School.

Chams Holding Company Plc closed its last trading day on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at N1.40 per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX), recording a 6.7% drop from its previous closing price of N1.50. Chams began the year with a share price of N1.97 but has since lost 28.9% off the price valuation.