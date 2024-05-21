Astra Fellowship for Young Leaders has partnered with United Way Greater Nigeria for a Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) productivity accelerator program to empower Nigerian entrepreneurs with innovative ideas.

Selected SMEs will not only receive intensive hands-on training to boost their business but also stand a chance to win a small business support grant.

The 2024 cohort will embark on a two-week-long journey of professional development, collaboration, and innovation. The program will equip these entrepreneurs with the tools, knowledge, and mindset necessary to inspire creativity and critical thinking to stand out in today’s business landscape.

Talented Nigerian entrepreneurs who challenge stereotypes associated with food insecurity, weak health systems, low access to healthcare, low-quality education, climate change and desertification, high unemployment, financial exclusion, water scarcity and economic inequality can apply for free for the opportunity to join the 2024 ASTRA Fellowship and unlock a world of possibilities at bit.ly/astraSME with applications closing at 11.59 PM Saturday, May 25.

To close the gender gap and tackle the limited support and under-representation of women in entrepreneurship, the 2024 ASTRA Fellowship will ensure that 60% of the selected fellows are women entrepreneurs.

How the 2024 ASTRA Fellowship will work

The 2024 Fellowship targets Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and entrepreneurs in Lagos, Nigeria, who are 18-35 years old with little or no digital footprint and with annual Revenue less than ₦500,000.

Applicants who must be able to attend physical training sessions bi-weekly throughout the 2-week program must also have CAC or SMEDAN registration and a staff strength of between 1-20 employees and must have been in operation for not more than 10 years.

Founded by renowned techpreneur and the CEO of Casava Insurance, Bode Pedro, on the belief that innovation is the cornerstone of progress, the ASTRA Fellowship fosters critical thinking and innovation among young Nigerians.

With a mission to bridge the gap between economic advancement and the ever-evolving demands of the modern world, ASTRA has been supporting young Nigerians in their journey to become catalysts of innovation in the country.

“The ASTRA Fellowship understands the importance of identifying young entrepreneurs with innovative concepts, providing them with support and guidance, and potentially connecting their ideas with essential funding,” said Bode Pedro, founder of ASTRA and CEO of Casava Insurance. “Selected small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) will gain access to the extensive resources available through the ASTRA Network, offering substantial economic opportunities for their businesses. This approach not only fuels sustainability but also enables SMEs to create wealth,” he added.

The prestigious ASTRA Fellowship Leadership Program identifies and nurtures aspiring leaders. Through a comprehensive curriculum, mentorship opportunities, and exposure to industry experts, the program equips participants with the soft skills, knowledge, and industry connections needed to thrive in the rapidly evolving tech and business landscape.

Applications for a chance to be invited into the accelerator close at 11:59 PM on Saturday, May 25. Interested participants can apply free at bit.ly/astraSME.

To learn more, follow @astrafellowship and @unitedway_ng on Instagram.