The Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has convicted Dr. Anuoluwapo Adepoju, Founder of MedContour Services Ltd., for conducting a failed plastic surgery that led to the death of Nneka Onwuzuligbo in 2020.

The court presided over by Justice Mohammed Liman, found Dr. Adepoju guilty and sentenced her to a one-year jail term, with an option to pay a ₦100,000 fine in lieu of serving the jail term.

The conviction

The prosecution was led by Babatunde Irukera, former Director-General of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), who expressed his satisfaction with the verdict.

In a statement on his X handle, Irukera commented, “Today is a day of pride for me that I personally prosecuted Anu Adepoju and her medical practice. Though I’ve left, the case has ended in a conviction strengthening the accountability framework for all in society, professionals or otherwise. “Dr. Anu Adepoju and her medical practice convicted on all 5 counts charged by FCCPC. The wheel of justice may grind slowly, but we must see it through. What we need are enforced with audacity and the will to prosecute competently and diligently. Good day for consumers of professional services.”

What you should know

In 2020, Nneka Onwuzuligbo, a young woman with dreams of enhancing her appearance, visited MedContour Services Ltd., a cosmetic surgery clinic founded by Dr. Anuoluwapo Adepoju.

MedContour, known for its promises of transformative results, had attracted a significant following, particularly among young women seeking beauty enhancements.

Nneka Onwuzuligbo’s surgery, performed by Dr. Adepoju, led to severe complications, ultimately resulting in her untimely death.

The incident sparked widespread outrage and highlighted the growing concerns about the standards and practices within Nigeria’s burgeoning cosmetic surgery industry.

The case caught the attention of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), led by then-Director General, Babatunde Irukera.

Under Irukera’s leadership, and the FCCPC initiated an investigation into MedContour’s practices.

The findings revealed multiple irregularities and breaches of professional conduct, prompting legal action against Dr. Adepoju.

MedContour Services Ltd., a Lagos-based cosmetic surgery clinic, was founded by Dr. Anuoluwapo Adepoju. MedContour’s reputation has been marred by controversies, particularly related to the quality and safety of its services.

Dr. Anuoluwapo Adepoju, often referred to as Dr. Anu, is a cosmetic doctor known for her work in body enhancement procedures. She rose to prominence through social media, where she showcased her work and attracted a substantial following.

Despite the popularity, the FCCPC received complaints about the safety of MedContour’s services and Dr. Adepoju’s professional misconduct. The commission accused her of obstructing their investigation by refusing to honor summonses and failing to produce necessary documents.