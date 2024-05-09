The Africans in Diaspora Development Union (AFRIDU) has requested the support of the Federal Ministry of Interior to secure citizenship rights and visas on arrival for its members.

This was stated during a courtesy visit to the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, in Abuja on Wednesday, where the Union’s Diplomatic Administrator, Dr. Onwubuya Abraham, sought the ministry’s assistance in facilitating the approval of citizenship rights and visas on arrival for Nigerians in the diaspora.

Dr. Abraham also requested the minister’s help in easing the entry process for the events’ participants by establishing a dedicated portal at the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) desk for AFRIDU as this would allow members to receive visas on arrival efficiently ahead of its inaugural event in October.

According to him, the participants are expected to arrive from their various locations between September 27 and September 30, 2024.

What he said

Dr. Abraham made the request to the Minister of Interior saying,

“So, we need that support from your ministry, vis-a-vis, the immigration under the supervision of your ministry. “We want your ministry to give us a liaison office to work with you and another relevant committee of AFRIDU responsible for travel documents of foreign participants for a hitch-free outing. “So, this is our request and we are very hopeful that because having looked at your antecedents, it shows that you have really done very well within this short period of assumption of duty. “Therefore, we are very optimistic that our request will be looked into with all seriousness and be granted,”he stressed.

Minister Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo promised to consider AFRIDU’s request, noting that it is a constitutional matter, and would consult legal experts to thoroughly review their request.

He expressed his willingness to collaborate within the bounds of the law. For matters requiring amendment, he suggested that AFRIDU work with the National Assembly, as the ministry only executes laws made by the legislative body.

Tunji-Ojo noted that AFRIDU could make significant contributions to the nation’s development and praised their efforts thus far.

Background on African Diaspora Union (AFRIDU)

African Diaspora Union (AFRIDU) was established on December 2, 2023, as a civil society organization acting as the umbrella body of all African Diaspora Organizations with a view to integrate Africans into the African Nations where they reside with the spirit of brotherhood (Ubuntu).

The Union is committed to Pan-Africanism and aligns with the vision of African leaders in uniting all Africans for peaceful coexistence and empowering the people of Africa by promoting cultural heritage, preserving history, upholding human rights, fostering human development, advocating for free trade, and ensuring better environmental protection across Africa.

Earlier in the year, Dr. Abraham led a delegation to pay a courtesy visit to the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc Ahmed Musa Dangiwa to indicate the Union’s interest in investing in housing development in the country.

Dangiwa acknowledged the importance of the diaspora to the government, adding that the over 20 million Nigerians in Diaspora remitting an average of over $24bn per annum is a massive capacity, crucial to catalyzing development in all sectors of the Nation’s economy.