The Nigerian Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has reaffirmed the government’s dedication to harmonizing the country’s data management processes through the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

In a meeting held on Monday in Abuja with the leadership team of MTN, led by its Chief Executive Officer, Karl Toriola, Dr. Tunji-Ojo underscored the importance of this initiative.

The Minister highlighted that the Ministry of Interior is fully committed to ensuring the success of the data harmonization project, emphasizing that the era of multiple identity registrations will soon be a thing of the past.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has mandated the NIMC to spearhead the harmonization of the country’s databases, with the ultimate goal of enhancing national identity and bolstering security measures.

Dr. Tunji-Ojo stressed the need for a technology-driven data hub under the Ministry of Interior, saying, “We must have an Interior hub, a massive data centre where we will consolidate all our identity information documents.”

Importance of data harmonization

He reiterated the critical importance of data harmonization in achieving success within the Ministry of Interior.

The Minister emphasized that restoring the integrity of travel documents hinges on this harmonization effort, and citizens should not have to undergo redundant data capture processes during passport enrollment when they already possess a valid NIMC registration.

The Minister explained that data harmonization would significantly reduce stress and overhead costs for both citizens and the government.

“When we harmonize our data, there will be seamless data exchange among government agencies. With their National Identification Number (NIN), citizens will be able to access data for passport applications and Bank Verification Number (BVN) registration without redundant data submissions,” he added.

This initiative, according to Dr. Tunji-Ojo, will not only save Nigerians time, money, and energy but also optimize government processes. He further advocated for the integration of information related to driving licenses, passports, BVNs, National Identity Cards, Subscribers Identity Modules, and other forms of identification into digital chips to facilitate efficient planning and execution of government programs aimed at accelerating national development.