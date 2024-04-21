New Zealand has just included a major policy change which allows Science, Technology and Mathematics (STEM) school teachers to qualify for the Straight to Residence pathway under the Green List of in-demand occupations.

The change becomes effective as from May 2024.

In this pathway, anybody can apply for the Straight-to-Residence Visa from within New Zealand if they hold a valid work visa, or from abroad.

Nairametrics learnt that the visa allows holders to live, work, and study in New Zealand, and includes the option to add partners and dependent children under the age of 24 to their applications.

This change was necessitated by the country having a high demand for overseas teachers, especially those qualified in STEM.

Previously, overseas secondary school teachers had to engage in the Green List Work-to-Residence program, which necessitated securing a job in New Zealand, plus working for two years before they could apply for residency. The new Straight to Residence pathway is now offering a simplified and accelerated process, with several advantages to prospective teachers.

Program benefits

Here are some of the benefits of this program:

Apply from overseas: Eligible teachers can now apply for residency directly from their home countries, bypassing the need to first gain work experience in New Zealand.

Faster and easier process: The Straight to Residence pathway streamlines the application process, providing greater certainty and a quicker route to residency.

Prioritized consideration: As part of the Green List, secondary school teacher applications will be prioritized.

Length of stay: Indefinite

Eligibility requirements

In considering the eligibility for this visa, applicants must be 55 years of age or younger. The financial cost for processing this visa starts at NZD $4290, which covers administrative and processing fees.

Also, the processing time for the visa is relatively quick, with applications typically completed within three months. To qualify for the Straight to Residence visa, overseas secondary school teachers must meet these criteria:

Job offer: Applicants must secure a confirmed job offer from an accredited New Zealand school.

Green list occupation: The teaching position must be classified as Tier 1 on the Green List of in-demand skills.

Benefits extended to families: The Straight to Residence Visa enables successful applicants to live, work, and study in New Zealand. It also allows them to include their partners and dependent children (aged 24 or younger) in their visa application, making it more appealing for overseas teachers to relocate to New Zealand with their families.

A solution to teacher shortages

The New Zealand education system continues to experience chronic shortages, especially in certain regions and in STEM subjects.

By offering a more streamlined residency pathway, the government aims to attract a larger pool of qualified secondary school teachers from abroad, thereby addressing these shortages in the short to medium term.

Applications for the visa can be made here upon securing a job. Here are some job sites with direct links to teaching jobs in New Zealand to get started: