Some countries in the Caribbean Islands and South America offer the digital nomad visa program with less stringent rules and affordability.

Digital nomad visas allow people to live in a country for a limited amount of time while they work remotely. Digital nomads usually need to be employed outside of the country they move to and prove a certain amount of funds in order to be eligible, plus pay (sometimes substantial) application fees.

According to a YouTuber, Ms Akunna Okorie, a digital nomad visa holder, some countries have easier criteria compared to others, and accept Nigerian applicants.

Although there are several countries that accept Nigerian applicants, this article will focus on the few countries that have less stringent rules based on information on the official immigration sites of these countries, and Okorie’s experience.

According to her, Antigua and Barbuda, Costa Rica, Mexico and Portugal are the countries where Nigerians can easily get these visas.

She discusses the opportunities for Nigerian digital nomads for countries currently offering three visas.

1. Antigua and Barbuda

This country is described as an affordable and family-friendly option, which allows applicants to bring their families. The internet speed in the country is very high. The cost is $1,500 per individual for a two-year visa. Applicants must prove a minimum income of $50,000 and meet other requirements like health insurance and sufficient income proof through bank statements. There is also the need for proof of financial stability and health coverage.

Akunna describes the country, saying:

“And number one for me would be Antigua and Barbuda. First of all, this country is beautiful, and the cost of the program is not expensive.

“Some of the requirements include having health insurance for Antigua and Barbuda, and proving sufficient income. Therefore, you need your bank statement, a copy of your passport, and a passport photograph.

“If you’re traveling with your family and children, you’ll need your children’s birth certificates…everything can be submitted online, so you don’t need to visit the embassy in Nigeria”.

Here are more details, according to its official digital nomad visa website

Eligibility criteria

Must be 18 years or older

Must be employed outside of Antigua and Barbuda and can work remotely

Must earn a minimum income of $50,000 USD or more

Must have a clean criminal record.

Visa fees

Single – $1500.00

Couple (Applicant + 1 dependent) – USD$2000.00

Family (Applicant + up to 3 dependents) – $3000.00. A family of more than 3 dependents will incur an additional fee of $650 per additional dependent.

2. Uruguay

The residency is designed for individuals who are self-employed or work for companies based overseas. The application process involves two stages:

According to Okorie,

“For Uruguay, the cost of the program is actually $2,000 and the visa is valid for one year.

“You must also prove that you earn at least $3,000 every month. Plus, the application process is also online and quite easy”

Here are more details on its official site :

Application process

Initially, after entering Uruguay as a regular tourist, applicants seeking a six-month stay as a digital nomad must fill out an online form providing personal information and signing an affidavit confirming their financial self-sufficiency.

Once the permit is granted, an appointment must be scheduled at the National Civil Identification Office to acquire the necessary Uruguayan document.

It’s important to note that this ID is essential for extending the permit for an additional six months and is required when leaving the country after the initial three months.

After the first six months, applicants may either seek a further six-month extension or, if they wish to settle permanently, apply for permanent residency. For the digital nomad extension, applicants are required to demonstrate a clean criminal record from all countries where they have resided for over six months in the past five years. Additionally, a vaccination certificate issued in Uruguay must be presented.

Here is the official website to obtain more details.

3. Costa Rica

Akunna emphasises that Costa Rica offers a relatively inexpensive visa at $250, valid for two years, requiring proof of a monthly income of at least $2,500 over the last two years. Digital nomads benefit from being exempt from income tax and can enjoy additional perks such as opening a national bank account in Costa Rica and validating their home country’s driver’s license.

“The visa fee for the program is actually $250, and the duration is two years. You must demonstrate that you’re earning a minimum of $3,000 per month.

“This income must have been consistent over the last two years, or you should have at least $60,000 in your Nigerian bank account or the equivalent in Naira”, she hinted.

About Costa Rica’s digital nomad program

This program, according to the country’s official site, welcomes international residents to work remotely from the land of Pura Vida in the country.

It extends a 90-day tourist visa to a full year, with an option to renew for another year. Applicants may also qualify for waivers on customs taxes for telecommunications and electronic devices essential for remote work.

Foreign nationals can apply under the immigration sub-category of Stay (Estancia) for Remote Workers and Service Providers if they provide paid services remotely to someone located outside of Costa Rica. This can be through subcontracted services or using digital or telecommunication technologies, and must earn a minimum of $3,000 per month from sources outside Costa Rica.

If applicants also wish to include their dependents, they must earn at least four thousand U.S. dollars ($4,000) per month from sources outside Costa Rica.

Foreign nationals and their dependents who meet these requirements may legally stay in the country under this specific immigration sub-category.

4. Mexico

Mexico provides a one-year visa, renewable up to four years, with various costs ranging from $150 to $390.

Applicants cannot bring family and must demonstrate a minimum monthly income of $1,700 or a substantial bank balance. The country is known for its warm climate, low cost of living and good transport network.

Okorie emphasized:

“Mexico is a very beautiful country. If you’ve been there, you’d agree it’s gorgeous. Unfortunately, for this one, you’re not able to move with your family.”

Criteria for Mexico digital nomad visa

The Mexico digital nomad visa is open to nationals from all over the world. However, you must meet a few income requirements such as:

Bank balance of $43,000 for the last twelve months.

Income of $2,595/month for the last six months (when bringing a dependent, this increases by $861 for each dependent).

Be the owner of a Mexican property worth at least $346,000.

Fees and payments

Applicants have to pay $40 for an appointment. During the appointment, you may get the visa, or you might have to wait for a few weeks.

Pay the fees of between $150 to $350 upon arrival at Mexico within six months and then register for temporary residence.

The applicant has to then proceed to the National Migration Institute.

5. Portugal

Portugal recently moved from offering two types of digital nomad visas to only one, which is the D8 Visa, which demands higher income thresholds. Applicants need robust financial statements, health insurance, and statements of purpose.

“Portugal used to offer two types of digital nomad visas, but they’ve discontinued one now; one was the D7 Visa and the other was the D8 Visa. The D7 Visa has been scrapped,” Okorie said.

About Portugal’s digital nomad visa

To be eligible for a Portugal digital nomad visa, you must fulfil the listed conditions. You must:

Be at least 18 years old.

Not be a citizen of an EU/EEA country.

Receive a monthly income that exceeds €3,548.

Pay €254 per underage family member or €380 per adult family member to meet the financial requirements.

Possess a contract for remote or freelance work.

Have secured accommodation in Portugal

A bank statement confirming a minimum balance of €36,480.

Proof of remote employment – work contract or partnership agreement.

An English-language letter outlining your reasons for relocating to Portugal

Pay the digital nomad visa fee of €75 if you apply for a temporary stay visa. If you apply for a long-term visa, you must pay a fee of €90.

Apply via this form