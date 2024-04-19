The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported that in 2022, the most prevalent form of forced labour is coercion in the withholding of wages or benefits, affecting 35.2 percent of individuals.

The report seen by Nairametrics also stated that at least 617,503 people were subjected to forced labor in their current jobs.

This is according to the Nigeria Forced Labour Survey Report 2022, which was recently released in Abuja.

The bureau said forced labour as described in the International Labour Organisation(ILO) Forced Labour Convention, 1930 (No. 29), referred to:

“All work or service which is exacted from any person under the menace of any penalty and for which the said person has not offered himself voluntarily.”

What the report indicates

Asides coercion in the withholding of wages or benefits, affecting 35.2 percent of individuals, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) highlighted that the incidence of forced labor was relatively consistent across different educational levels, with the exception of those with only primary education. It also indicated the following:

In 2022, 5.2 per 1,000 individuals were engaged in forced labor in their current jobs. It noted that 36.2 percent of those in forced labor were employed in the agricultural sector.

451,300 males and 166,203 females were subjected to forced labor, with 270,545 in urban areas and 346,958 in rural areas.

The most common condition of involuntariness was being compelled to work without the freedom or with limited freedom to terminate their work contract, which was experienced by 29.7 percent of individuals.

Married adults were marginally more likely to be in forced labor compared to their unmarried counterparts.

While 36.9 per cent of individuals in forced labour in their current job are found in the service sector, other than domestic work.

In terms of age group, 191,418 people were in forced labour in the 18 to 29 years old age group, and 317,052 people in the 30 to 49 years old age group.

In the 50 years old age group, 99,391 people were in forced labour.

This result shows that even highly educated individuals could be at risk of falling into situations of forced labour.

The prevalence of forced labour is highest among individuals with primary education, for which 7.2 of every thousand individuals are in a situation of forced labour.

“This may be partially explained by the fact that individuals with only a primary education are not as well protected by their skills as the medium and highly educated individuals.

“With forced labour prevalence at 5.8 per every thousand individuals among married adults as compared to 4.1 per every thousand individuals among unmarried adults.”

“This was followed by being made to stay at their job longer than agreed to without consent, which was experienced by 26.8 per cent of individuals in forced labour in their current job.”, the report stated.