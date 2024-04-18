A recent study from The George Institute for Global Health says that the swift implementation of Nigeria’s trans-fat elimination policy could potentially avert around 10,000 deaths from heart disease and save an estimated $90 million (N12 billion) in healthcare expenses over the next decade and $520 million over the population’s lifetime.

Published in BMJ Global Health, these insights emphasise the urgency of enacting and enforcing measures to reduce trans-fat levels in the Nigerian food supply.

Following in the footsteps of South Africa, Nigeria became the second African nation to embrace a comprehensive trans-fat elimination policy in 2023.

The current focus is on implementing regulations aimed at restricting industrially produced trans fats to less than two percent of total fats in all food products, fats, and oils.

The study’s findings

The study’s cost-effectiveness model revealed that implementing such regulations could prevent or delay approximately 67,000 cases of heart disease within the first 10 years alone.

This translates to a significant impact of averting 260,000 deaths and 480,000 cases of heart disease over the entire lifespan of the population.

Lead author, Dr. Matti Marklund, Senior Research Fellow at The George Institute, emphasized the potential life-saving benefits of the policy, even in a context where trans-fat intake levels may be relatively lower compared to other regions.

Dr. Marklund stated, “Our analysis indicates that Nigeria’s trans-fat policy could still save thousands of lives within just a few years.”

Crucially, the study found the policy to be cost-saving, resulting in net healthcare savings amounting to approximately $90 million (N12 billion) within the first decade and an impressive $520 million (N185 billion) over the population’s lifetime.

Despite an estimated implementation cost of $17 million (N6.2 billion) in the first 10 years and $26 million (N9.4 billion) over the population’s lifetime, the policy demonstrates a compelling return on investment, with every government dollar invested corresponding to $66 in healthcare cost savings.

What you should know

Industrial trans fats, produced during the partial hydrogenation process of vegetable oils, pose a significant health risk, particularly for heart disease.

However, they can be replaced with healthier alternatives without compromising food quality.

Globally, industrial trans fats contribute to approximately 500,000 premature deaths from heart disease annually, with the majority occurring in low- and middle-income countries.

Despite this alarming statistic, only 53 countries have implemented best-practice trans-fat policies, leaving half of the world’s population vulnerable to these health risks.

Prof. Dike Ojji, Head of the Cardiovascular Research Unit at the University of Abuja and a senior author of the study, stressed the importance of swift government action to tackle the growing burden of cardiovascular disease across Africa.

He expressed hope that Nigeria’s proactive approach would inspire other African nations to adopt similar policies.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recognizes the elimination of industrial trans fats as a crucial intervention for preventing noncommunicable diseases like heart disease.

Setting a mandatory limit of 2g trans-fat per 100g of total fat in all foods and banning the production and use of partially hydrogenated oils are highlighted as the top two best-practice policies. Earlier this year, the WHO revised its target for the virtual elimination of industrial trans fats globally to 2025.