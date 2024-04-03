More women are securing a growing presence on the World Billionaires list.

According to Forbes’ latest data, out of the 2,781 billionaires worldwide, 369 are women, constituting 13.3% of the total, up from 337 in 2023, when women represented 12.8% of the list.

Collectively, these 369 female billionaires command a staggering wealth of nearly $1.8 trillion, marking an increase of about $240 billion compared to the previous year, 2023.

However, the combined net worth of the top 10 wealthiest female billionaires of 2024 is estimated at $468.6 billion.

About 90% of the top 10 richest women have inherited their fortunes, either from their fathers, husbands, or, in one instance, their mother.

The exception in this elite group is MacKenzie Scott, whose wealth stemmed from a divorce settlement in 2019. Here are the top 10 richest women in the world in 2024.

Abigail Johnson

Abigail Johnson, aged 62, holds a fortune of $29 billion as the head of the mutual fund powerhouse Fidelity. Taking the reins as CEO in 2014 following her father Edward “Ned” Johnson III’s passing in 2022, she holds an approximate 28.5% ownership in the company.

Fidelity, founded by her grandfather in 1946, manages assets totaling $4.9 trillion. Johnson’s return to the top 10 wealthiest women marks a rebound from 11th place in the previous year.

Gina Rinehart

Gina Rinehart, Australia’s wealthiest woman with a net worth of $30.8 billion, oversees the mining and agriculture firm Hancock Prospecting Group. At 70 years old, Rinehart inherited the company from her late father Lang Hancock, who passed away in 1992.

Her fortune has seen a 14% increase since March 2023, reflecting the continued growth and success of Hancock Prospecting Group under her leadership.

Miriam Adelson & family

Adelson and her family own more than half of Las Vegas Sands, one of the world’s largest casino operators. With a networth of $32 billion bulk of her fortune came after her husband, longtime Republican Party kingmaker Sheldon Adelson died in 2021 and she inherited his stakes.

Rafaela Aponte-Diamant

Rafaela Aponte-Diamant enters the top 10 wealthiest women billionaires in the world again for 2024 with a net worth of $33.1 billion.

Her wealth stems from a flourishing business venture that commenced with a modest $200,000 loan to purchase a ship.

Alongside her husband Gianluigi Aponte, she co-founded MSC in 1970, with each holding a 50% stake in the company. MSC has evolved into the world’s largest shipping line since its inception.

Savitri Jindal & family

Savitri Jindal, India’s wealthiest woman, reclaims her position on the list after being absent in 2023. Widowed by Om Prakash Jindal, founder of the Jindal Group who passed away in 2005, she now chairs the conglomerate. The Jindal Group operates in various sectors including steel, power, cement, and infrastructure.

Following her husband’s demise in a helicopter accident, the group’s assets were divided among their four sons, each managing their respective businesses independently. Ranked as the 12th richest woman in 2023, Jindal’s fortune saw an uptick due to rising share prices.

MacKenzie Scott

At 53, MacKenzie Scott has a networth of $35.6 billion, primarily from her 4% stake in her ex-husband Jeff Bezos’s Amazon empire.

Notably, Scott has committed to donating most of her wealth. In March, she disbursed $640 million to 361 organizations selected through a competitive funding process. Her lifetime philanthropic contributions have soared to $17.3 billion, comprising numerous spontaneous, unrestricted donations.

Jacqueline Mars

Jacqueline, renowned for her involvement in Mars Inc., the candy and pet food conglomerate she co-owns with her brother, John Mars, along with her late brother Forrest Jr.’s four daughters, boasts a net worth of $38.5 billion in 2024.

The company holds ownership of iconic brands like M&Ms, Snickers, Ben’s Original, and Pedigree dog food. Founded by their grandfather, Frank C. Mars, who commenced selling buttercream candy from his kitchen in 1911, the company has evolved into a global powerhouse. Jacqueline’s son, Stephen Badger, occupies a seat on Mars’ board

Julia Koch

Julia Koch reappears on this year’s list with a net worth of $64.3 billion, marking a $5 billion increase from the $59 billion recorded in 2023.

Widowed since the passing of her husband, David Koch, in 2019, Julia, aged 61, and her three children inherited a significant 42% stake in Koch Industries.

The conglomerate encompasses diverse sectors, including oil refining, medical technology, and household products like paper towels. Beyond her business ties, Julia serves as a trustee of the esteemed Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Alice Walton

Alice Walton, with a net worth of $72.3 billion, stands as America’s wealthiest woman. Her fortune surged by $15.6 billion this year, propelled by a remarkable 34% increase in Walmart’s stock price over the past 12 months.

As the sole daughter of Walmart’s founder, Sam Walton (deceased in 1992), she diverged from her brothers’ path by not serving on the retailer’s board. Instead, she devoted her energies to the arts, notably establishing the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in her hometown of Bentonville, Arkansas.

Françoise Bettencourt Meyers

Françoise Meyers retains her title as the world’s wealthiest woman for the fourth consecutive year. As the granddaughter of the L’Oréal founder and inheritor of the family fortune, her primary wealth source is her nearly 35% ownership in the cosmetics behemoth L’Oréal Group.

With annual revenues of $45 billion and prestigious brands like Maybelline, Kiehl’s, and Lancôme, her fortune stems from her inheritance from her mother, Liliane Bettencourt, who first debuted on Forbes’ billionaires list in 2018 with a net worth of $42.2 billion.