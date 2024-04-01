The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) says the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, held meetings with Generating Companies (GenCos) and Gas Companies (GasCos) to secure a higher volume of gas supply and consistency for enhanced power generation.

This is part of the collaborative efforts of the Federal Government to restore power during the recent grid collapse on March 28, especially to address the root causes of low gas supply.

This disclosure is contained in a statement signed by TCN’s General Manager, Public Affairs, Mrs Ndidi Mbah, on Sunday, March 31, 2024, in Abuja.

Mbah, who said TCN remains committed to managing the grid and ensuring its stability amidst ongoing challenges, identified the challenges to include the persistent low gas supply affecting power generation into the nation’s grid.

She said that the company’s diligent grid controllers work tirelessly day and night to balance the grid and prevent any kind of disturbance amidst challenges.

What the TCN Spokesperson is saying

Mbah pointed out that the grid disturbance was promptly managed by the TCN’s operators, with power restoration achieved in some areas within 21 minutes of the disturbance.

She said, ”We acknowledge the collaborative efforts of the Federal Government, particularly the minister of power, who has been working hard to address the root causes of low gas supply.

”The minister held meetings with Generating Companies (GenCos) and Gas Companies (GasCos) to secure a higher volume of gas supply and consistency for enhanced power generation.

”As efforts to stabilise gas supply progress, TCN emphasises the importance of consistent gas availability to sustain optimal power generation.

”It is a fact that low power generation substantially increases grid fragility.’’

Other challenges

Mbah said that in addition to gas supply challenges, TCN faces various sector-specific hurdles.

She said, “Some impact other players in the value chain, but invariably affect grid stability.’’

She said that vandalism was a persistent challenge, as clearly seen in the first quarter of 2024 in which five significant incidents disrupted transmission operations, necessitating emergency repairs.

She said, ”In some cases, we effect complete tower reconstruction or transmission line replacement due to acts of vandalism.

”This highlight the critical need for increased community support and vigilance in protecting transmission infrastructure.

”TCN urges heightened vigilance for now, particularly in the Zuba area, following alerts of a planned attack on TCN facilities in the area.’’

She said that the company implored residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities around power facilities in the area.

She said, ”We urge everyone, especially those living close to TCN towers nationwide, to join hands with the company in safeguarding power transmission towers and cables.’’

What you should know

Recall that on Thursday, March 2024, there were reports of the collapse of the national grid resulting in total blackout nationwide.

According to various electricity distribution companies (DisCos), their feeders became inactive, resulting in widespread blackouts across the country.

According to the TCN, the grid failed around 4 pm on Thursday, plummeting from 2,984 megawatts (MW) to zero within an hour, leading to all 21 connected plants halting operations by 5 pm.

However, power to the national grid was successfully restored by 10 pm that same evening.