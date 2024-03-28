T.J. Krukrubo ,SAN, has withdrawn his legal representation of a fleeing Binance Executive, Nadeem Anjarwalla.

The lawyer filed the latter’s fundamental rights case against the Office Of the National Security Adviser (NSA) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

But Krukrubo announced his legal team’s withdrawal before Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja on Thursday, March 28, 2024.

Krukrubo did not explain his reason for withdrawal, but the development comes after the NSA had confirmed that Anjarwalla had fled the country after escaping from detention.

In his “Notice of Withdrawal of Legal Representation” dated this 26th March 2024 and seen by Nairametrics, the lawyer urged the court to “take notice that we, Messrs Aluko & Oyebode do hereby withdraw our legal presentation for Nadeem Anjarwalla, the Applicant in this suit.”

After he orally applied to withdraw from the case marked FHC/ABJ/CS/355/2024 , Justice Ekwo declared that Anjarwalla no longer has a legal representation in his suit.

The judge adjourned for the applicant and the respondents to do the needful.

Ekwo said,

“The learned silk has drawn the attention of the court to his notice of withdrawal.

“This implies that the applicant has no legal representation.

“I will adjourn to another day so that parties would be able to sought themselves.

“Case adjourned to April 8, 2024.”

Applicant’s Fundamental Rights suit

The Binance executive asked the court to declare his detention by Nigerian government officials, illegal.

“ The continued detention of the Applicant by the Respondents is causing immense hardship and emotional stress on the Applicant, his wife and children and other members of his family, ” he stated in his application seen by Nairametrics.

More Insight

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) revealed this week that in a decisive move aimed at upholding fiscal responsibility and safeguarding the economic integrity of Nigeria, the Federal Government has initiated criminal proceedings against Binance, a prominent cryptocurrency exchange platform.

Joined as second and third defendants in the suit are Tigran Gambaryan and Nadeem Anjarwalla, executives of Binance.

But the NSA eventually announced that Nadeem had fled the country.