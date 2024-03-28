Sam Bankman-Fried, co-founder of FTX, has been handed a 25-year prison sentence for his role in the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange, culminating a high-profile case that has rocked the crypto industry.

As part of the sentencing, Judge Kaplan ordered Bankman-Fried to forfeit more than $11 billion, showing the magnitude of the financial damage caused by his actions.

US District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan delivered the sentence in federal court in Manhattan following Bankman-Fried’s conviction on seven offenses, including fraud and conspiracy.

The judge also expressed concern about the potential for Bankman-Fried to engage in further misconduct in the future, emphasizing the seriousness of the risk.

The government had sought a sentence of up to 50 years, highlighting the severity of the charges.

What we know

Bankman-Fried, once a billionaire, now faces the prospect of spending decades behind bars after being found guilty of orchestrating a fraud scheme that siphoned billions of dollars from FTX customers. His sentencing comes as the final act in a saga that has cast a shadow over the crypto world.

In a brief statement before the court, Bankman-Fried expressed remorse, stating he was “sorry about what happened at every stage.” However, Judge Kaplan dismissed his apology, suggesting that Bankman-Fried’s focus should be on the gravity of his crimes rather than mere regret.

Backstory

Bankman-Fried, aged 32, was convicted in November on charges of fraud and conspiracy following a precipitous fall from grace.

Once celebrated for his entrepreneurial success, Bankman-Fried’s image was tarnished by revelations of fraudulent activities that spanned several years, during which he allegedly misappropriated over $10 billion from investors and customers.

The collapse of FTX, once a prominent player in the cryptocurrency market, was a blow to investors and customers who lost substantial sums of money. Prosecutors alleged that Bankman-Fried diverted funds from FTX to Alameda Research, a sister hedge fund, for personal gain, including political donations and real estate investments.

Prosecutors detailed Bankman-Fried’s use of stolen funds to finance lavish personal expenditures, including luxury real estate acquisitions, risky investments, extravagant charitable donations, and political contributions.

They also highlighted his efforts to cultivate a positive public image through celebrity endorsements and advertising campaigns, including a high-profile Super Bowl advertisement featuring prominent figures like quarterback Tom Brady and comedian Larry David.