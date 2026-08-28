EFCC extradites two Nigerians to US over alleged sextortion of teenagers

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has facilitated the extradition of two Nigerians, Mudashiru Afeez Olawale and Adebola Festus Adekunle, to the United States to face prosecution over alleged child exploitation and financially motivated sextortion that reportedly resulted in the deaths of two American teenagers. The EFCC in a statement released on Friday, said […]

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has facilitated the extradition of two Nigerians, Mudashiru Afeez Olawale and Adebola Festus Adekunle, to the United States to face prosecution over alleged child exploitation and financially motivated sextortion that reportedly resulted in the deaths of two American teenagers.

The EFCC in a statement released on Friday, said its Lagos Zonal Directorate 2 facilitated the extradition of the duo on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, following separate investigations by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) into sextortion schemes targeting male minors, particularly those aged between 13 and 17.

According to the Commission, the alleged schemes involved the use of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) to threaten and extort victims for money through channels including money remitters, gift cards and cryptocurrency.

What they are saying

In one of the cases, the EFCC said a 13-year-old male victim received a direct message on Instagram from a subject who suggested an exchange of nude photographs.

The FBI’s investigation allegedly established that the subject later threatened to distribute the minor’s photographs to his Instagram contacts while demanding money from him.

“It was further revealed that communications reportedly continued despite the minor indicating that he intended to take his own life.

“The FBI subsequently developed actionable intelligence identifying individuals allegedly involved in the scheme and requested the assistance of the EFCC in identifying, investigating and prosecuting the perpetrators under applicable Nigerian laws,” the EFCC stated.

Following the investigation, Adekunle was arrested and brought before the EFCC.

Olawale faced seven-count US charge

The FBI also requested the extradition of Olawale over a seven-count indictment relating to the alleged sexual exploitation and attempted sexual exploitation of a minor resulting in death.

The charges also include alleged enticement and attempted enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity, interstate threatening communications, sexual exploitation and attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, as well as distribution and attempted distribution of child pornography.

The EFCC subsequently commenced extradition proceedings against Olawale at the Federal High Court, Lagos Judicial Division, in Suit No. FHC/L/CS/353/2024, before Justice A. Lewis Allagoa.

The Commission said the Federal High Court rejected the extradition application on June 10, 2024.

However, the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation appealed the decision, leading to a ruling by the Court of Appeal, Lagos Division.

“On July 7, 2026, the Court of Appeal, Lagos Division, in Appeal No. CA/LAG/CV/721/2024, set aside the judgment of the Federal High Court, thereby paving the way for Olawale’s extradition to the U.S.,” the EFCC stated.

Get up to speed

The extradition of Olawale and Adekunle highlights the growing cooperation between Nigerian and US law enforcement agencies in tackling transnational financial crimes and internet-enabled criminal activities.

Earlier in May this year, Nairametrics reported that the Nigeria Police Force extradited suspected cyber fraudster Samuel Ugberease to the United States to face charges linked to online romance scams, wire fraud and related financial crimes.

The suspect, popularly known by aliases including ‘Putsammy’, ‘Putput’ and ‘Sammy’, was extradited on Wednesday, May 14, 2026, after Nigerian and United States law enforcement authorities concluded extradition proceedings and coordinated cross-border investigations tied to the case.

According to the police, Ugberease was based in South Africa before his arrest and was allegedly part of a criminal syndicate that used fake online identities and fabricated dating profiles to lure victims, mostly women in the United States, into fraudulent emotional relationships.

In August last year, another Nigerian national, Chukwuemeka Victor Amachukwu, was extradited to the United States from France to face charges related to computer hacking, identity theft, and wire fraud schemes that allegedly defrauded U.S. tax authorities and victims out of millions of dollars.

What you should know

One of the most high-profile cases involving the extradition of a Nigerian cyber fraud suspect remains that of Ramon Abbas, popularly known as Hushpuppi, who was extradited from the United Arab Emirates to the United States over massive internet fraud allegations involving millions of dollars.

Several other extradition cases involving Nigerians accused of international crimes have followed in recent years.

In April this year, the Nigeria Police Force extradited Matthew Chukwuemeka Adebiyi to the United Kingdom to face charges related to murder and drug trafficking.