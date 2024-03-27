President Bola Tinubu has established an Economic Management Team Emergency Taskforce (EET), tasked with creating and executing a unified emergency economic strategy.

This is contained in a statement by the presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, on Wednesday in Abuja.

The task force, an extension of the Economic Management Team led by Finance Minister Wale Edun, is required to present a detailed economic intervention plan for 2024 to the PECC, spanning the upcoming six months.

Ngelale mentioned that the EET is scheduled to convene twice a week to develop and execute a unified emergency economic plan.

The emergency economic task force includes the finance minister Wale Edun, CBN governor Yemi Cardoso, the Minister of Power Adebayo Adelabu, four state governors, and other principal figures from both public and private sectors.

“In his determination to address immediate economic challenges and ensure the streamlined execution of economic strategies, President Bola Tinubu has established the Economic Management Team Emergency Taskforce (EET) with a mandate to formulate and implement a consolidated emergency economic plan.

“The task force comprises key government officials and industry leaders in furtherance of the President’s collaborative approach toward achieving economic resilience and growth.

“The EET is now mandated to submit a comprehensive plan of economic interventions for 2024 to the PECC, covering the next six (6) months, for immediate implementation within two weeks of its inauguration,” Ngelale said.

Lists of the members of the Economic Taskforce

The EET is composed of the following members:

Coordinating Minister for the Economy and Minister of Finance (Chairman of the EET)

Minister of Budget and Economic Planning

Minister of Power

Minister of Agriculture and Food Security

Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare

Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria

National Security Adviser

Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum

Governor of Anambra State

Governor of Ogun State

Governor of Niger State

Executive Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service

Director-General, Budget Office of the Federation

GCEO, NNPC Limited

Director-General, Nigeria Economic Summit Group

Special Adviser to the President on Energy

Dr. Bismarck Rewane, Economist

Dr. Suleyman Ndanusa, Economist