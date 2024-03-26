The University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, has found itself in a dispute with the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) over ₦495 million in electricity debt accumulated over a span of three years.

The accumulated debt has resulted in IBEDC disconnecting the power supply to the hospital on three occasions between February 2024 and March 2024.

The dispute between UCH and IBEDC

Relatives of patients have lamented about resorting to purchasing sachets of water for appliance cleaning, highlighting the dire situation.

Medical personnel echoed concerns about the adverse effects on diagnostic services and essential equipment functionality.

Prof. Abiodun Otegbayo, the Chief Medical Director, disclosed UCH’s acquisition of over 70 generators as a testament to its struggle with power supply.

An energy committee has been established to explore sustainable solutions to the crisis.

Dr. Micheal Obaro, the energy committee chairman, emphasized efforts to optimize power usage and reduce energy consumption.

However, IBEDC insists on the settlement of the outstanding debt, highlighting the financial strain on the distribution company.

Johnson Tinuoye, IBEDC’s Chief Key Accounts Officer, emphasized the necessity for UCH to settle its debt promptly to ensure uninterrupted power supply. Meanwhile, UCH management denied diverting funds meant for allowances, committing to resolving outstanding issues.

What you should know

With a workforce of over 6,000 employees, 1,445 bed spaces, and hosting 13 schools on its premises, UCH faces significant challenges due to the recurrent power outages.

Patients, their relatives, and medical staff endure hardships exacerbated by the unreliable electricity supply, impacting critical healthcare services.