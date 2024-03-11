The Executive Director of the Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors, Sunday Oduntan, has revealed that the Nigerian government owes about N100 billion in electricity outstanding debt.

Oduntan made this disclosure in an interview with Arise TV on Sunday, adding that the government needs to play its part to provide an enabling environment for energy distributors in the country.

According to the executive director, the total debt owed by the Ministry, Agency and Departments (MDAs) is N100 billion.

Oduntan pointed out that the recent payment of debts by the presidential villa to the Abuja electricity distribution company could have been avoided had the government been timely in settling its electricity bills.

“I said all of us need to pay our part. On the part of the government, always try to create an enabling environment for businesses to strive. Always play your part by paying your bill.

“It’s only two or three weeks ago that there was a news that went viral that the Nigeria presidential villa was owing electricity bill. This bill was not paid until Abuja DisCo put up an advert which called the attention of the president.

“You will be surprised to find some ministries that are owing Abuja Disco. The ministries, departments and agencies are owing in essence N100 billion.

“We’ve been saying this for a long time. They didn’t start owing from May 2023. So there is no politics or mischief here. We are talking facts and how we can solve problems,” he said.

Backstory

Earlier, Nairametrics reported that President Bola Tinubu issued a directive for the clearance of the N342.3 million outstanding electricity bill with the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company.

The directive from the President came after the State House Management and AEDC completed their account reconciliation.

The Discos listed the Presidential Villa, the Federal Ministry of Finance, the Federal Ministry of Health, the CBN governor, as well as the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), among others.

“Abuja Electricity Distribution Plc (AEDC) is constrained to do this publication of the details of government ministries, departments and agencies with outstanding unpaid bills for services offered to them through the provision of electricity supply in that our previous attempt to make them honour their obligations have not achieved the desired results,” the statement reads.