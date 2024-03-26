Hadi Akoum, Airbus’ Vice President for Sales in Africa, has said the European multinational aerospace corporation is enthusiastic about collaborating with the Nigerian aviation sector to enhance the operations of local airlines in the country.

In a letter to the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, Akoum noted that the Minister’s recent visit to the Airbus facility in Toulouse, France, along with a delegation of government officials and airline executives, spurred the corporation’s enthusiasm to support the Nigerian aviation sector, enabling local airlines to cater to their market effectively.

“At Airbus, we believe Nigerian airlines should cater for their market, hence we are enthusiastic about continuing our partnership with Nigeria to support the growth and development of its aviation sector,” the letter read in part.

Akoum further noted that in the coming weeks, Airbus will follow up on the proposals made by the Keyamo-led Nigerian delegation during their visit to France. These proposals are particularly focused on facilitating access to foreign currency for local airlines acquiring new aircraft and resolving the requirement for airlines to obtain local insurance for foreign-financed aircraft.

The letter stated that this approach will advance the mutual benefits of Nigeria and Airbus by enhancing Nigeria’s air transport with modern, eco-friendly aircraft, thereby reducing the operational expenses of local airlines and mitigating environmental impact.

Back story

A few weeks ago, Nairametrics reported that Festus Keyamo led a delegation of government officials and local airline executives to France for a four-day Nigeria-France Bilateral Business Forum, aimed at bolstering cooperation and attracting French private sector investment to improve Nigeria’s aviation infrastructure.

During the four-day tour in France, the delegation visited the cities of Marseille, Toulouse, Orly, and Paris, exploring opportunities for French private sector investment in the Nigerian aviation industry.

In Toulouse, the delegation visited Airbus facilities to negotiate terms for making Airbus aircraft available to Nigerian local airline operators at very affordable rates.

Keyamo had earlier disclosed that at the meeting in Toulouse, France, the delegation offered solid assurances to the leasing companies about the safety of their assets in Nigeria.