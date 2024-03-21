The Anambra State House of Assembly has successfully advanced a bill to its second reading, aiming to rejuvenate and establish a regulatory framework for the Igbo apprenticeship system, also known as ‘Igba Boi’.

The “Anambra State Igbo Apprenticeship Bill 2024” was introduced by Mr. Ejike Okechukwu, the representative for Anaocha Constituency II.

In his statement, Okechukwu said that regulation of the apprenticeship scheme would lead to profitability and a reduction in unemployment rates.

He noted that during the 70s, 80s, and 90s, the apprenticeship system was a significant source of employment in the South East, engaging many young people.

He stated that this contributed to the South East having one of the largest markets in West Africa.

“The trainee system began to die when a servant or trainee would serve his master for years and when it would be time to settle him, stories would come up and the servant would be sacked without any compensation.

“This made most of our young people to begin to see the system as a waste of time and effort.

“This bill is, however, seeking to establish a commission to oversee and create a database to match make individuals with their trades or businesses of interest and with stipulated agreements.

“The bill also looks at the rights of the ‘Oga’ and the trainee. The ultimate objective is to create employments as well as improve trade and commerce in the state,” he said.

More on Igbo Apprenticeship System

The apprentice system among the Igbos, known as Igba-Odibo, Igba-Boi, Imu-Ahia, or Imu-Oru, consists of formal and informal contracts that help cultivate entrepreneurial spirit within the Igbo community.

It is an economic model practiced widely by Igbos and originated in the South-Eastern part of Nigeria. Its purposes were and still remains to spur economic growth and stability, and sustainable livelihood by financing and investing in human resources through vocational training.

Various skills are imbibed in the apprenticeship training period. These skills are the technical, managerial and interpersonal skills. Some of them are forecasting, human relationship management, inventory control and analysis, Opportunity recognition and Utilization, Supply-chain Management, Quality control, Bookkeeping and Accounting.

These training are evidenced in provision of the sales and services solutions covering all industries and sectors the Igbos are involved in spanning the Transportation, Construction, Manufacturing, Real estate, Commerce (import and export), Mercantile Trading, ICT equipment, Artisanship, Film, Automotive, etc.