United States Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) led by Gary Gensler is requesting a $2.6bn budget for the 2025 fiscal year to enhance the SEC oversight of the Crypto sector.

According to BeinCrypto, the proposed budget by the regulatory body highlights the agency’s commitment to expanding its workforce targeting about 5000 positions so as to be in a healthy position to police digital assets and emerging technologies.

Gensler has explained that much of the budget would be offset by transaction fees ensuring a deficit-neutral approach.

In Specific terms, the US SEC led by Gensler is looking to increase its Division of Examinations with 23 new roles in 2025. This move directly addresses the complexities of the crypto market.

“ We’ve seen the Wild West of the crypto markets, rife with noncompliance, where investors have put hard-earned assets at risk in a highly speculative asset class. Such growth and rapid change also mean more possibility for wrongdoing. As the cop on the beat, we must be able to meet the match of bad actors, ” the SEC wrote.

The SEC’s rigorous actions over the years have led to a record number of enforcement measures, intensifying the regulatory atmosphere in the crypto industry.

In response to the rising regulatory measures by the SEC in its industry, Crypto entities are actively seeking regulatory clarity and pushing back at the stringent measures aimed at it.

Pro-crypto organizations like the Crypto Council for Innovation (CCI), Paradigm, and the Chamber of Digital Commerce are springing up in the industry demanding regulatory clarity that accommodates the unique aspects of cryptocurrency.

The Crypto industry’s political clout is on the rise with significant funding going to various Pro Crypto Political campaigns reflecting the industry’s determination to create a regulatory atmosphere that supports innovation and ensures consumer protection.

What to Know

The SEC under Gensler has increasingly adopted a stringent regulatory stance. It has also initiated high-profile lawsuits against prominent crypto exchanges like Binance, Kraken, and Coinbase, focusing on the trading of unregistered securities.

The SEC is also actively engaging in a legal effort to classify Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency, as a security as the SEC seeks to deepen its understanding and control over the crypto environment.