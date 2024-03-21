Dele Alake, the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, has officially launched the inaugural group of Mining Marshals Corps, aimed at tackling the issue of unauthorized mining activities.

The Mining Marshals were formally presented in Abuja on Thursday.

Alake mentioned that the mining marshals have been selected from the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

He stated that the NSCDC, being a countrywide paramilitary organization, is set to position its units nationwide.

“On assumption of office, we announced the seven-point agenda as the strategy to position the solid minerals sector for domestic growth and international competitiveness.

“A crucial component of the agenda is the transformation of the security architecture to combine ground troops with innovative technology.

“To demonstrate the priority this administration places on security, the president set up an inter-ministerial committee on the protection of natural resources which I chaired.

“The protection of the mines, the forests, and the coastal shores of the country were critical components of our brief.

“One of the outcomes of our strategy is what we are witnessing today- the presentation of the mining marshals to engage illegal miners,” he said.

On his part, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the Interior Minister, mentioned that due to revenue losses in the mining sector, it was crucial to quickly establish the mining marshals.

He mentioned that the marshals were chosen from the elite members of the corps and had undergone specialized training.

Tunji-Ojo assured that the marshals would go after the illegal miners to prevent further loss of revenue in the sector.

“We are ready to work for Nigeria and improve the revenue profile of the nation. This is just the first batch and more batches will be added,” he said.

Furthermore, Rep. Gaza Gbefwi, the Chairman of the House Committee on Solid Minerals, assured the ministers of the National Assembly’s support in achieving the objective of combating illegal mining.

“We have two major bills in the house which have scaled second reading, one of which is to establish a mines inspectorate to increase the workforce to ensure the goals of ensuring security is achieved.

“I commended the ministers of solid minerals and the minister of interior for a job well done. Whatever you need to achieve this lofty but difficult goal I assure you we will be behind you,” Gbefwi said.