The International Monetary Fund (IMF), the financial body has endorsed the economic reforms implemented by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, noting significant strides in addressing Nigeria’s economic and social challenges.

This was contained in the recent Article IV Consultation released on May 9th, 2024, seen by Nairametrics.

The Executive Directors of the IMF lauded the government’s decisive actions in areas such as revenue mobilization, governance enhancement, and the strengthening of social safety nets.

The IMF view is in sharp contrast to the view of many Nigerians who complain daily of high inflation, weakening purchasing power, lower wages, and high income inequality.

What the IMF is saying

The IMF’s Executive Directors commended Nigeria’s new administration for its “bold reforms” which aim to restore macroeconomic stability, reduce poverty, support social cohesion, and accelerate inclusive and resilient growth.

They highlighted the administration’s particular focus on revenue collection and the effectiveness of policy frameworks as foundational to these improvements.

Executive Directors agreed with the thrust of the staff appraisal. They welcomed the bold reforms implemented by the new administration and commended the authorities’ focus on revenue mobilization, governance, social safety nets, and upgrading policy frameworks in the face of Nigeria’s significant economic and social challenges. In view of the downside risks, Directors stressed the importance of steadfast, well-sequenced, and well-communicated reforms to restore macroeconomic stability, reduce poverty, support social cohesion, and pave

the way for faster, inclusive, and resilient growth. Directors commended the authorities’ actions to rein in inflation and restore market confidence. They stressed the importance of keeping a tight monetary policy stance to put inflation on a downward path, maintaining exchange rate flexibility, and building reserves. Directors welcomed the removal of foreign exchange market distortions and encouraged the authorities to continue improving the functioning of the FX market, including by adopting a well-designed FX intervention framework. IMF

Tinbunomics gets support from IMF

Inflation control and market confidence are at the forefront of the administration’s economic strategy, with the IMF highlighting the importance of maintaining a tight monetary policy and flexible exchange rates to curb inflation.

The removal of foreign exchange market distortions was particularly welcomed, along with recommendations for a well-designed foreign exchange intervention framework.

Further, the IMF supported Nigeria’s shift towards an inflation-targeting regime, recommending the strengthening of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s independence to ensure effective transition. They also advised caution with any amendments to the CBN Act that might undermine the bank’s autonomy.

On the social front, the IMF praised the government for reinstating the cash transfer program, essential in combating acute food insecurity. The IMF directors recognized the necessity of scaling up this initiative alongside a comprehensive revenue mobilization strategy.

This strategy includes enhancing tax enforcement and broadening the tax base to generate funds crucial for development spending and social protection, all while maintaining debt sustainability.

The financial oversight body also urged the continuation of regulatory reforms, notably recommending an increase in the minimum capital requirements for banks and the unwinding of regulatory forbearance measures introduced during the pandemic.

The Directors acknowledged improvements in Nigeria’s Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) framework and supported efforts to exit the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list.

As Nigeria works towards enhancing its business environment, the IMF emphasized the importance of reforms that develop human capital, boost agricultural productivity, and build climate resilience. These measures are deemed essential for boosting investor confidence, unlocking Nigeria’s growth potential, and diversifying its economy.

The IMF’s supportive stance on President Tinubu’s economic policy framework suggests a positive outlook for Nigeria’s economic trajectory, recognizing the administration’s efforts as pivotal in navigating the country through its current economic challenges.

At a question and answer session with a journalist, the IMF also weighed in on the controversial cyber security levy of 0.5% but avoided to comment on whether they were in support of it or not.