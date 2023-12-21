The Anambra State House of Assembly has approved the state’s 2024 Appropriation Bill, totalling N410 billion. The approval, which came on Thursday- a month after Governor Chukwuma Soludo submitted the bill to the House.

The passage ensued following the acceptance of the report presented by Mr. Ejike Okechukwu, Chairman of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation, during the plenary session in Awka.

Okechukwu affirmed that the budget size would be maintained as initially presented by the Governor.

Breakdown of the budget

He outlined that the capital expenditure was set at N313.93 billion (77%), while the recurrent expenditure, amounting to N96.20 billion (23%), remained unchanged from the Governor’s proposal.

He said, “We organised and invited the heads of ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs), for bilateral discussions and thorough scrutiny of the 2024 Budget.”

“After the review, we had few changes and adjustments based on the needs of the different MDAs but they still fit into the budget heads.”

“That the sum N410.13 billion, be approved for the services of the government of Anambra state for the year ending Dec. 31, 2024 and for related purposes.”

“We also recommend that funds should be released to MDAs for optimum budget performance,”

The House Speaker, Dr. Somtochukwu Udeze, praised the committee for diligently scrutinizing the budget and conducting a voice vote for the approval of the report.

Following the passage of the bill, the speaker instructed the Acting Clerk, Mr. Okechukwu Nwobi, to forward a copy of the bill to Governor Soludo for his assent.

Anambra State’s 2024 budget, titled ‘Changing Gears: The Transformation Agenda Begins,’ surpasses the 2023 budget by N150 billion, marking a 57.8% increase from N260 billion.