Popular Lagos market, Eko Idumota experienced a fire outbreak that engulfed several shops in the Nanadi Azikwe and Docemo sections of the market.

Based on reports from a video on the fire outbreak that took place on Wednesday, about three buildings were affected two-storey structure and one three-storey building known for housing shops selling clothes, bags, and shoes.

Emergency responders from the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service swiftly arrived at the scene, initiating firefighting efforts to contain the inferno.

Margaret Adeseye, the head of the Fire Service, confirmed the deployment of resources from fire stations at Ebute Elefun, Ilupeju, and Alausa to effectively manage the situation. She stated that firefighting operations are currently underway.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined, and investigations are ongoing. As of now, no casualties have been reported.

This is a developing story…