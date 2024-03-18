The Minister of Industry Trade and Investment, Dr. Doris Anite announced that the collaboration between the Federal Government and the U.S. Cybersecurity Institute, Lab Four, is expected to create 50,000 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) jobs such as telesales, customer service, virtual administrative assistant, marketing/social media assistant and tech/cybersecurity over the next three years.

She stated this during the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing in Abuja on Monday.

This initiative, under the National Talent Export Programme (NATEP), which signed the MoU with Lab Four, could bring an annual influx of up to 1.2 billion dollars to the Nigerian economy, the minister noted.

Nairametrics learns that the worldwide talent sourcing market was estimated at $620.381 billion in 2020, with projections to reach $904.948 billion by 2027, with Nigeria holding significant promise in supplying top-tier talent to the international service export and outsourcing sector.

“The MoU being signed between NATEP and Lab Four is to channel 50,000 BPO jobs to Nigeria over the next three years.

“In job categories such as telesales, customer service, virtual administrative assistant, marketing/social media assistant and tech/cybersecurity.

“The jobs generated through this partnership have the potential to annually attract up to 1.2 billion dollars into the Nigerian economy through remuneration to the employed persons.

“In addition to about 60 million dollars that it will provide to develop the BPO ecosystem through direct support to the individual BPOs,” Anite said.

Establishing service exports, talent sourcing and exports

The minister highlighted that NATEP represents a significant national effort aimed at establishing Nigeria as a premier international centre for service exports, talent sourcing, and talent exports.

Anite emphasized that NATEP acts as a specialized body to tackle the specific requirements and obstacles encountered in the talent and service export sector.

“The programme lays special emphasis on enhancing competitiveness, fostering innovation, and driving sustainable growth through trade in services.

“It will catalyze the development of the BPO and Talent Export industries and ecosystems, which are the two channels for NATEP’s activities,” she said.

The minister outlined the four primary goals of the NATEP initiative, which include generating 1 million service-export jobs in the next five years, enhancing Nigeria’s foreign exchange earnings and revenue, fostering economic development, and stimulating the expansion of related industries and support services.

Additionally, it seeks to enhance skills and reinforce the Nigerian brand. Anite stressed the importance of forming strategic alliances with domestic and international institutions to effectively fulfil NATEP’s objectives.

“As such, our partnership with Lab Four will be one of the many partnerships we will have to ensure that Nigeria becomes a global hub for thriving micro, mini, and mega BPOs.

“And as a prime location for high-quality talent. We will create an environment for the growth of the BPO industry across the country.

“To enable workers to work in BPOs near their locations of residence,” she said.

NATEP and Lab Four commit to empowering talent export

Dr. Femi Adeluyi, the National Coordinator of NATEP, in his speech, mentioned that the program would focus on the Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) sector. He promised a transparent job selection process, with only the most qualified candidates being shortlisted after thorough evaluation.

Adeluyi encouraged Nigerians to seek more details about the program on the NATEP website (www.natep.gov.ng). On another note, Mr. Anthony Okhiria, the Executive Director of Lab Four, conveyed the company’s dedication to accelerating job creation in Nigeria.

“And that is what this is doing. This is huge because it allows Nigeria to accelerate its talent export much quicker.

“Different businesses across the country can be developed, which generates revenue for them. Also, individuals can make money and take it to their families.

“ So we are very excited to be part of the solution to that. I look forward to working with you on this.

Also speaking, a representative of the United States Embassy, Mr John Dunham, said the most valuable resources Nigeria had were abundant human population.

Dunham said:

“…another very important part is the rapid growth of IT, entrepreneurs and exporters in the country, particularly among the young people.

“And I am happy to see that the U.S. is trying to encourage the growth of this sector, that will be a game changer for Nigeria.”