President Bola Tinubu recently submitted a request to the Nigerian Senate, urging the confirmation of Dr. Ruby Onwudiwe as a member of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) board of directors.

In a letter directed to Senate President Godswill Akpiabio and presented during Wednesday’s session in Abuja, Tinubu emphasized the significance of Onwudiwe’s appointment in line with the stipulations of the CBN Establishment Act 2007.

“I am pleased to nominate Dr Ruby Onwudiwe for confirmation by the senate as a member of the CBN board of directors,” Tinubu remarked.

“ It is important to note that Onwudiwe is being proposed as a replacement for Mr Kalu Eke, who is unavailable for the position. “

Tinubu urged the senate to promptly consider and confirm Onwudiwe’s appointment, highlighting her qualifications and suitability for the role.

He emphasized the need for a seamless transition to ensure the continued effectiveness and stability of the CBN’s operations.

This nomination follows Tinubu’s recent request for the confirmation of five other individuals to serve as directors on the CBN board. The nominees include Robert O. Agbide, Ado Yakubu Wanga, Murtala Sagaley, Urom Eke, and Olayinka Aliyu.

Background

Ruby Onwudiwe stands as a seasoned executive director known for her strategic prowess and impactful leadership.

Currently serving as the Executive Director of Operations at COURE Technologies, Inc., Ruby has carved a distinguished career path marked by notable achievements and transformative contributions.

Education

Onwudiwe is a Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) in Public Policy and Conflict Resolution: At the George Mason University – Schar School of Policy and Government.

This program which lasted between 2001-2011 provided her with a deep understanding of policy formulation and conflict resolution strategies, equipping her with the knowledge to address complex societal issues.

Before the aforementioned Dr. Onwudiwe earned her Master of Science degree in Systems Engineering from George Mason University(1999-2000).

Her academic journey began in 1996 to 1999 with her Bachelor of Science degree in Systems Engineering, also from George Mason University.

Work Experience

Ruby Onwudiwe’s journey into tech commenced in 1999 when she began her career as a Requirements & Design Analyst at IBM.

Over the next six years, she honed her skills and expertise. Subsequently, Ruby transitioned to CACI International Inc., where she served as a Systems Specialist, further expanding her knowledge and capabilities in the tech landscape.

In 2005, Ruby embarked on a new chapter by joining Exostar as a Sr. Technical Systems Analyst. During her tenure, she played a pivotal role in spearheading signature projects for esteemed clients such as Lockheed Martin Corporation, Rolls Royce, The Boeing Company, and BAE Systems.

Her adeptness in technical analysis and project management proved instrumental in the successful implementation of critical solutions, including Supply Chain applications and Secure Identity Management systems.

Ruby’s career trajectory reached new heights when she joined Stanbic IBTC, a leading financial institution, in 2010. Over six years, she held several key positions, including Chief Information Officer and Head of Corporate & Investment Banking Technology.

During her tenure, Ruby demonstrated exemplary leadership in overseeing the delivery of Nigeria’s Core Banking upgrade and spearheading the bank’s IT strategy and technology delivery initiatives.

Her adept management of cross-functional teams and strategic partnerships with third-party vendors ensured the seamless operation of the bank’s critical infrastructure, cementing her reputation as a trusted leader in the field.

Building on her success at Stanbic IBTC, Ruby transitioned to 9PSB as the Executive Director of Technology Operations, where she continued to drive innovation and excellence in the fintech sector.

Her expertise in new business development and process improvement played a pivotal role in advancing the company’s technological capabilities and driving sustainable growth.

Before she is appointed a member of the CBN board, she holds a current role at COURE Technologies, Inc.