Lagos State Ministry of Agriculture is inviting applicants for its Lagos Agripreneurship Programme (L.A.P).

The programme is a social intervention initiative designed to introduce young people to agriculture through training in modern agricultural techniques, to foster job creation and wealth generation.

This initiative addresses common challenges faced by youth in agriculture, such as lack of financing, land, markets, and training.

The aim is to recognize agriculture’s significant role in many economies and to implement inclusive strategies to involve the youths in food production, especially given the ageing population of food producers.

Lagos State has therefore taken proactive steps in this direction, launching this program to encourage youth participation in agriculture through the Ministry of Agriculture.

Programme details

The Lagos Agripreneurship Programme (L.A.P.), was established in 2020 and is set to train 15,000 young people over the next five years in poultry, aquaculture, vegetable, and piggery value chains.

The training duration is for a one-month course in poultry, aquaculture, vegetable value chains, E-Agric, and agribusiness at the Lagos State Agricultural Training Institute (ATI), Araga, Epe.

Upon completion of the training, participants will undergo a three-month internship and mentorship phase in their chosen value chains as part of L.A.P.

Eligibility requirements

Unemployed women and youth passionate about agriculture must meet the following criteria:

Possess a minimum of a Senior Secondary School Certificate

Have satisfactory physical/health condition

Be between the ages of 18-35 for males and 18-40 years for females

Method of Application

Qualified applicants are required to visit the LAP APPLICATION PORTAL to fill out the online application form Applicants must complete the registration form and upload all necessary documents, including their LASRRA card and academic credentials. Applicants are to capture images of the required documents and apply via the registration portal to facilitate document uploading. Applicants are required to provide all necessary details in the registration form to prevent their application from being deemed incomplete. Candidates who are shortlisted will receive SMS notifications informing them of the dates scheduled for their online aptitude tests.