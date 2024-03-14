The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has filed amended charges to the Federal High Court in Abuja against Alli Bello, Daudu Suleiman, and Yahaya Bello, the former Governor of Kogi.

In the updated charges presented to Justice James Omotosho, the EFCC claims that the accused diverted approximately N100 billion of state funds in September 2015, shortly before Yahaya Bello became governor.

Meanwhile, the former Governor Bello was not named as a defendant in the initial lawsuit and did not appear in court.

During the session for the defendants’ re-arraignment, the former governor’s lawyer, A.M. Aliyu, SAN, raised objections to his client being read the revised charges.

He based his objection on the claim that the anti-graft agency had significantly failed to adhere to Section 218 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), 2015.

The senior lawyer also submitted that a copy of the amended charges was not served on them as required by the provisions of ACJA.

On the other hand, Rotimi Oyedepo, SAN, representing the EFCC, urged the court to dismiss the defendant’s arguments, noting that the court had independently approved the amendment.

The Court’s Verdict

Justice Omotoso, delivering a brief ruling, reminded that he had previously approved an accelerated hearing for the case and had instructed that any objections be deferred until the address stage.

The judge then directed the court registrar to read the amended charges.

In the initial charge, former Governor Yahaya Adoza Bello, Alli Bello, and Dauda Suleman were alleged to have collaborated in September 2015 to misappropriate N80,246,470,089 for their benefit.

They were accused of violating Section 18 (a) of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act 2011, as they should have known that the funds were obtained through fraudulent activities and breaches of public trust.

More Insights

In other charges, Alli Bello and Dauda Suleman were alleged to have concealed several millions of naira with one Rabiu Musa Tafada, a Bureau De Change operator trading under Global Venture in Abuja.

Aliyu, who appeared for Alli Bello, at this point, applied that one of the EFCC witnesses, Edward Fanada, be recalled for fresh cross-examination given the contents of the amended charges.

The request was granted by Justice Omotoso due to no opposition from the EFCC lawyer.

Meanwhile, the judge admitted Alli Bello and Dauda Suleman to a bail condition earlier granted in the previous charges.

He adjourned the matter until March 20 and March 21 for trial continuation.