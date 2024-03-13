President Bola Tinubu recently approved the appointment of Dr. Dayo Mobereola as the Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) for a renewable term of four years.

The appointment comes in the wake of the departure of Mr. Bashir Jamoh, whose tenure recently concluded.

The new Director-General has been tasked with the mandate to utilise his extensive expertise to enable NIMASA to uphold world-leading standards in maritime safety administration, maritime labour regulation, marine pollution prevention and control, search and rescue, cabotage enforcement, shipping development, and ship registration.

Brief profile

Dr. Mobereola attended St. Patrick’s Grammar School in Ibadan.

He later obtained an MSc and a Ph.D in Transport Economics from the University of Wales, United Kingdom, and is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Transport, both in England and Nigeria.

His studies exposed him to Social Development and Welfare, Maritime Safety and Security Management, and Maritime Piracy and Transnational Criminal Activities.

He started work at WS Atkins Watkins in the United Kingdom as a Consultant for four years. Whilst he returned to Nigeria, he occupied various leadership roles such as Managing Director of Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) from 2003 to 2015 and Commissioner for Transportation in Lagos State from 2015 to 2016.

Additionally, he has held positions as Deputy Managing Director and Project Development Director at AFM Consulting Plc, London, and as a Senior Economist at British Petroleum Shipping Limited, London.

His extensive work experience has equipped him with skills in Transportation, Business strategy, Strategic Planning, Management, Operations Management, Consulting, Negotiation, Project Planning and others.

His assignment aligns with the policies and programs outlined for the sector, guided by the Honourable Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, H.E. Adegboyega Oyetola.

NIMASA was formed on August 1, 2006, following the merger of the National Maritime Authority and the Joint Maritime Labour Industrial Council, as both were previously parastatals under the Federal Ministry of Transport.