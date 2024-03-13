Access Holdings Plc (‘the Holdco’), has announced the return of Mr. Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, CFR to the bank as its Non-Executive Chairman.

He replaces Mr. Abubakar Jimoh, the erstwhile Chairman of the HoldCo who remains on the Board as an Independent Non-Executive Director.

The return of Aig-Imoukhuede is in response to the untimely passing of the immediate past Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings, Dr. Herbert Wigwe, CFR.

The bank said the appointment followed extensive consultations with key stakeholders and as such the Holdco Board unanimously “decided to invite Mr. Aig-Imoukhuede to the helm of governance” the statement read.

This visionary and accomplished leader is bringing an outstanding record of accomplishments, wealth of expertise and leadership to guide the Group into a new era of success.”

According to the bank, as Non-Executive Chairman, Mr. Aig-Imoukhuede will “collaborate with the Board of Directors to oversee strategy and provide guidance to the executive management team.”

Mr. Aig-Imoukhuede also responded stating he is thrilled to be back in the bank and “determined” to realize the shared vision he had with Dr. Wigwe

” I am thrilled to be back in active service to the Access Group ecosystem. I am confident that working with our directors, our exceptional team of executives and our best-in-class banking and finance professionals, we will deliver outstanding value to our esteemed stakeholders. I am determined that our shared vision which Dr. Wigwe gave everything for, will be realized”.

Backstory

The reappointment of Mr. Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede as the Non-Executive Chairman of Access Holdings PLC is a move that industry analysts and insiders might have seen coming, given the close professional relationship and alignment in vision he shared with the late Dr. Herbert Wigwe.

The announcement is also expected taking into account Mr. Aig-Imoukhuede’s significant stake in the bank and his integral role in shaping its growth trajectory.

Mr. Aig-Imoukhuede’s partnership with Dr. Wigwe was more than just a passing collaboration between high-ranking executives.

It was a deeply rooted synergy of two visionary leaders who transformed Access Bank from a relatively small entity into one of the continent’s leading financial powerhouses.

Following the unfortunate demise of Dr. Wigwe, the stewardship of Access Holdings PLC faced an impasse, necessitating the return of someone like Aig-Imoukhuede who not only understood the intricate workings of the group but could also assuage multiple stakeholders with varying interests in the bank.

Mr. Aig-Imoukhuede’s return appears to be a well-orchestrated response to any potential risk the demise of Herbert Wigwe could pose to the future of Nigeria’s largest financial service company by total assets.

About Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede

Mr. Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, CFR was the former MD/CEO of Access Bank Plc (now Access Holdings) for 10 years and handed over to the late Herbert Wige upon the expiry of his tenure.

Since then has has been out of the board of the bank but has been engaged in other business ventures.

Along with Herbert Wigwe, he also co-founded the Tengen Family Office Limited which oversees a significant portfolio of investments and businesses in banking, finance, insurance, technology, real estate, and more.

Nairametrics understands they were business partners and co-owned several business ventures together.

Mr. Aig-Imoukhuede is also the chairman of Coronation Group, a financial services firm in Nigeria that owns insurance and merchant banking businesses.