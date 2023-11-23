The Board of Directors of Access Holdings Plc has announced the death of its Chairman, Bababode Osunkoya.

This disclosure is contained in a statement signed by the Company Secretary of Access Holdings Plc, Sunday Ekwochi, on Thursday night, November 23, 2023, and filed with the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).

Ekwochi in the statement said that Osunkoya died on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, after a brief illness, adding that the board of the financial institution will subsequently announce his successor.

What Access Holdings is saying

Ekwochi in the statement said that Access Holdings now has a 9-member board of directors comprising 6 non-executive directors and 3 executive directors following the death of the Chairman.

The statement reads,

‘’On behalf of the Board of Directors of Access Holdings Plc and with deep sense of loss, we write to notify the Nigerian Exchange Limited and the investing public of the death of Mr Bababode Osunkoya on November 21, 2023, after a brief illness.

“Consequent upon the tragic event, the company now has a nine-member board comprising of six non-executive directors (two of whom are independent) and three executive Directors inclusive of the group chief executive officer.

‘’We will notify the investing public subsequently of the board’s choice of his successor.’’

More to follow…