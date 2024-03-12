The Lagos State Government has declared its intention to probe instances of bribe collection, asserting its commitment to a stringent crackdown on environmental infractions with a zero-tolerance approach across the entire State.

Major Olatunbosun Olaniyi Cole (Rtd), the newly appointed Corps Marshal of the Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC), commonly known as Kick Against Indiscipline (KAI), announced this initiative during a press conference convened on Monday at the LAGESC Command Headquarters in Bolade-Oshodi.

Addressing concerns about unauthorized fee collection allegedly linked to LAGESC, Cole cited an incident in Ketu where an individual falsely represented the agency. Regarding bribery allegations involving KAI officials, he stated,

“In some cases, you will find out that it is not even KAI that is collecting the bribe or money, as was the case in Ketu; we recently apprehended a woman collecting money on behalf of LAGESC at Ketu. I will investigate the matter of people collecting bribes and remain adamant that once an individual crosses the line, they should face the full wrath of the law.”

Expressing the agency’s commitment to upholding integrity and ensuring accountability, he urged Lagosians to prioritize environmental hygiene, emphasizing the adverse effects of unregulated trading activities in public spaces.

Cole emphasized the vital role of environmental cleanliness in fostering a healthy and prosperous Lagos, aligning with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s THEMES Plus Agenda.

Under the new management, the agency, led by the Corps Marshal and Deputy Corps Marshals, has successfully executed enforcement operations and conducted cleanup exercises on all pedestrian bridges.

Simultaneously, about 56 individuals who misused pedestrian bridges received jail sentences ranging from three to five months, while 46 other offenders were sentenced to community service for violations such as street trading and hawking.