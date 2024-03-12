Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State and Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State have committed to providing land in their respective states for the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Cities and Estates programme, aiming to ensure their citizens are early beneficiaries of this affordable housing initiative.

They promised the Housing and Urban Development Minister, Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, at the Nasarawa Technology Village’s first phase opening and second phase start in Karu on Monday, March 11, 2024, as mentioned on the ministry’s website.

During his address, Governor Sule applauded the Federal Government’s work in the housing sector, carried out by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, highlighting that the preliminary actions suggest a positive outlook for the sector.

“What we are doing here today is in line with the vision of Mr. President for the housing sector. Making homes accessible to our people is a priority of the Nasarawa State Government, just as it is a focus of the Federal Government.

“I heard my dear brother, the Honourable Minister of Housing and Urban Development talk about the Renewed Hope Cities and Estates project during his speech. Let me assure you that we already have land waiting for you here in Nasarawa state. We are ready to become one of the pilot states for the project because we know how important housing is to the welfare of our people and the economic development of our dear state, and the country at large,” he said.

Additionally, Governor Sule stated that the Technology Village is poised to be a transformative development in Nasarawa State, featuring approximately 1,962 housing units. It is envisioned as a dual-purpose entity, blending affordable housing with a technology hub akin to Silicon Valley in the USA.

This hub will host offices for both local and international IT firms, provide training for over 2,000 students each year to become software engineers, and establish a network that connects these individuals to worldwide ICT employment opportunities, thereby fostering sustainable development in the region.

More insight

The Governor Zulum of Borno State remarked that the state administration has finalized land allocation matters for the Renewed Hope housing project within Borno state. He highlighted that the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development has designated Borno as one of the initial states to benefit from the first phase of this programme.

“The Nasarawa state Governor said he wants to beat me to it by allocating land for the Renewed Hope project, not knowing that he’s already late to the party. The issue of land for the Federal Ministry of Housing to build the Renewed Hope project in Borno state is a done deal. You can ask the Honourable Minister, that matter has been concluded already. It is an exciting project and we are so happy we have keyed in as a state.

“The importance of shelter cannot be overemphasized. It is a very important need and if we can secure decent shelter for our people, we would’ve solved a major part of all their challenges. This is why I congratulate my brother, the Nasarawa state Governor for this project because I know it will be of immense benefit to the people of the state,” he said.

What you should know

Launched in February 2024 by President Bola Tinubu, the Renewed Hope Cities and Estates Programme is a public-private initiative aimed at reducing the housing gap in Nigeria, planning to establish 100,000 units nationwide.

The initiative commenced with a groundbreaking ceremony for 3,112 homes in Karsana, Abuja.

Housing Minister Arc. Musa Dangiwa earlier requested that each state allocate at least 50 hectares for the scheme.

Katsina State has provided 25 hectares, and the Federal Capital Territory has contributed land in Gbagadalape for development.

More states are expected to follow suit by providing the requested land to support this national housing scheme.