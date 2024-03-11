The government of New South Wales in Australia named Mr Bola Oyetunji, of Nigerian descent, as its new Auditor-General, to be sworn in in April when the current Auditor-General Margaret Crawford concludes her eight-year term.

The announcement was made by Premier Chris Minns, stating Mr Oyetunji will assume the position in April, succeeding Margaret Crawford, who will be completing her eight-year tenure.

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Chairman and CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), also commended the selection of Oyetunji as the Auditor-General for New South Wales, Australia, deeming it both deserved and admirable.

Mr. Oyetunji has a significant background in auditing and finance, having served as the Group Executive Director of the Financial Statements Audit Service Group and Group Head of the Systems Assurance and Data Analytics Group at the Australian National Audit Office.

Moreover, he has held high-ranking positions at the Audit Office of New South Wales, subsequently progressing to the Australian National Audit Office, where served as the Group Executive Director since September 2021 before becoming the Auditor-General.

What the announcement stated

“His extensive experience across all levels of government will be valued highly in this important role.

“Under Mr Oyetunji, the Audit Office will continue to ensure public money is used to achieve the best outcomes for NSW.

“I’d like to thank outgoing Auditor-General Margaret Crawford PSM for her work over the past eight years, including the many significant reviews conducted by her and her team.”

Brief Profile

His professional background includes extensive executive leadership in areas such as strategy formulation, governance, data analytics, finance, accounting, and auditing at all levels of government, from Commonwealth to State and Local.

Oyetunji’s career started at the University of Ife, where he earned a Bachelor’s degree in Economics. This academic foundation paved the way for his subsequent professional success.

Following his undergraduate studies, he pursued and earned a Master of Commerce in Banking and Finance from the University of New South Wales (UNSW) between 1997 and 1999, solidifying his knowledge of the financial sector.

His professional chapter began in July 1995 at Deloitte Australia, where Oyetunji served as a Client Manager until March 1997.

During this period, spanning approximately 1 year and 9 months, he honed his skills in client management, setting a precedent for his career in finance and auditing.

Transitioning to Ernst & Young Sydney in March 1997, he took on the role of Senior Manager. For over three years, until June 2000, he undertook significant responsibilities, contributing to his growing expertise in the field.

In December 2001, he took a significant step forward in his career by joining the Audit Office of New South Wales (NSW).

He was the Director for nearly 16 years, until January 2018, overseeing the superannuation, insurance, and finance industries while also acting as the Engagement Controller and signing Officer for the Auditor General of NSW.

This long tenure demonstrates his unwavering commitment and growing responsibilities in the public sector.

In March 2018, when he was appointed Senior Executive Director of the Audit Office of NSW, a position he will hold until September 2021.

This role lasted three years and seven months, where he provided leadership and strategic oversight in the auditing domain.